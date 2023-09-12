The Big Picture Extreme Prejudice is a gritty, blood-soaked neo-Western that captures the machismo of the mid-'80s with its action-packed storytelling.

The film prioritizes spectacle over deep character development but still manages to create a compelling narrative with a standout cast.

Director Walter Hill expertly utilizes the West Texas setting to create a blistering atmosphere that immerses viewers in the intense shootouts and rugged world of the film.

Few actors epitomize mid-'80s machismo as effectively as Nick Nolte, and few films prove this like Walter Hill's 1987 dark neo-Western Extreme Prejudice. The film is a complete collision of all the things that made the '80s such a unique, if surface-level, decade full of blood squibs, character actors often giving performances overshadowing those of the lead actors, and prioritizing spectacle over plausibility and logic. Extreme Prejudice is no exception. With enough standout moments just aching to be followed by a fist bump and an audible "hell yeah," Extreme Prejudice is another shining example of why Walter Hill just doesn't get enough recognition as one of the most exciting auteurs of the era.

What Is ‘Extreme Prejudice’ About?

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Extreme Prejudice is about a tough-as-nails ranger, Jack Benteen (Nolte), roughing it in the dusty, sleepy West Texas town of El Paso when it comes to his attention that his former best friend, Cash Bailey (Powers Booth) has become a prominent drug trafficker across the border. Meanwhile, a group of five "Zombie Unit" sergeants led by Major Paul Hackney (Michael Ironside) who have been pronounced killed in action gather for a secret mission to take down Bailey. To make matters worse, Jack is having personal problems at home with his girlfriend Sarita (María Conchita Alonso) with whom he is having a difficult time communicating. It turns out that Sarita has a romantic past with Bailey as well, a plot detail that serves to heighten the dramatic tension and personal stakes involved.

From the outset, it's clear that Extreme Prejudice is interested first and foremost in delivering an exciting slice of gritty, bloody Southwestern action with healthy doses of macho posturing and shootouts caked in dirt. The movie isn't particularly concerned with making some broader statement about masculinity or about the human condition at large the way that other neo-Westerns of the past thirty years have done, à la No Country for Old Men or Unforgiven. Extreme Prejudice instead takes the nihilistic violence of The Wild Bunch and applies to it a pretty standard, classical narrative creating something less nuanced and morally gray, though still far overly sanitized. The content of the film on the surface is quite raw, with lots of senseless graphic killing and nudity, but at the end of the day, you have your pretty standard good guy, Jack, and bad guy, Cash. Jack's character is even less morally gray than any of the characters that Clint Eastwood plays in the Man with No Name Trilogy. His biggest flaw is that he doesn't know how to open up emotionally to Sarita, an aspect of the story which is never resolved because once again, the movie isn't interested in giving us either an in-depth psychological profile on Jack or any semblance of a character arc. Extreme Prejudice gives the viewer just enough to care but frequently reminds you that this movie exists for the sole purpose of being cool, and that's okay.

‘Extreme Prejudice’ Utilizes Its Stellar Cast to Great Effect

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

One aspect of Extreme Prejudice that elevates it above your average mediocre Western is the caliber of actors involved. The movie is chockful of some of the best character actors of the era, from Paul Verhoeven favorites like Michael Ironside and Clancy Brown to iconic Texas actor Rip Torn. Both Nick Nolte and Powers Booth play off of each other organically, and Booth in particular is clearly having a blast chewing up every line. His crisp white suit matches the unabashed bravado of his character against the blistering desert backdrop. Ironside plays a slightly more toned-down version of many of his better-known performances, though his presence is still very much felt throughout the entire film, even when he isn't onscreen. Brown is similarly intimidating throughout, maintaining his quiet intensity.

As a symbol of total machismo, Nick Nolte is absolutely excellent. He is stoic, but you can tell that there's a lot bubbling just beneath the surface of his character that we never actually get to see burst through. As Al Pacino says in Heat, "I gotta hold on to my angst. I preserve it because I need it. It keeps me sharp, on the edge, where I gotta be". The same rings true for Nolte's Jack Benteen. He's clearly been through some tough shit and is working out for himself how to go on living after doing some things he can't take back. There is a heaviness in his character that, while never explored in any meaningful way, definitely keeps him interesting to watch.

RELATED: This Is the Best '90s Western That Isn't 'Unforgiven'

Walter Hill Knew How To Play with the Western Genre

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

While Extreme Prejudice's cast is definitely a highlight, the real star of the film is Walter Hill's direction. He utilizes the desolate environment, emphasizing the overpowering West Texas sun with engulfing wides and sweltering, sweaty closeups so that the audience feels just as beaten down by the heat as Jack, Cash, and co. There is a bluntness to Hill's direction; there is absolutely nothing elegant about the reality facing our characters. The bars are cramped and dust is blowing in through the door. No one is in a good mood, even when they're on their umpteenth drink. It feels like everyone inside is constantly sweating out their tequila or beer as soon as they consume it. Even the offices are overpowered by the afternoon sun. Walter Hill really knows how to capture space and give the audience a sense of the dimensions of a room or building. The shootouts are orchestrated with visceral ease and are never confusing to watch, even when there are seemingly a million guns pointing in every direction. Hill seemingly has an intuitive understanding of the Western genre, knowing exactly where to direct the viewer's eye and how to spatially orient his sets.

Extreme Prejudice excels as a gruff and gritty Western that combines various elements from the genre's history. The cast is an '80s dream team of wonderful character actors and familiar favorites who for the most part all add a unique presence to the film. Each character is visually distinguishable and justifies their inclusion in the story despite the large cast. The movie is dripping in style and has some truly fantastic shootout moments; it's the kind of exciting, cathartic movie action that filmmakers like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have pursued in their careers. Walter Hill expertly uses the backdrop of El Paso, Texas in the mid-'80s as a character in itself and puts the viewer right in the middle of the action. Extreme Prejudice is a definite winner that deserves a lot more love and attention than it currently gets, even if it doesn't redefine the genre in any meaningful. Then again, sometimes a movie doesn't need to reinvent the wheel to be great; sometimes the style is the substance.