In the early 1990s, it seemed like James L. Brooks was unimpeachable. Following a prolific career as a television writer and executive, Brooks burst out the gate as a feature filmmaker with Terms of Endearment, a surprise smash-hit and Best Picture winner, and Broadcast News, a highly influential romantic dramedy now viewed as his masterpiece. If that wasn't enough, Brooks just happened to co-develop a little show you've probably heard of called The Simpsons. Now paired with a recently-cemented star and Sexiest Man of the Year in Nick Nolte, Brooks' Hollywood satire, I'll Do Anything, looked to be another surefire success in 1994. Unfortunately, the writer-director missed the mark, and despite its charm and ambition, the film, originally conceived as a musical, is an admirable mess.

Nick Nolte Is a Struggling Actor Balancing His Personal Life in 'I'll Do Anything'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Brooks and Nolte were two unconventional creative figures who attained mainstream acclaim. Brooks' films, ranging from tearjerkers to media satires, don't scream "blockbuster," but he was a consistently bankable director until he wasn't, with the critical and commercial fiasco How Do You Know?, placing him in director's jail. After a prosperous 1991 that saw him star opposite Barbra Streisand in The Prince of Tides and Robert De Niro in Cape Fear, the versatile Nolte, despite his menacing gaze and gravelly voice, stood his own as a romantic heartthrob.

After examining the politics and precarious state of the media in Broadcast News, Brooks set his eyes on satirizing the development process of Hollywood movies, a conceit on everyone's mind thanks to the new hit Apple TV+ series, The Studio. I'll Do Anything follows a struggling actor, Matt Hobbs (Nolte), whose life is upended when his ex-wife, Beth (Tracey Ullman), dumps their precocious young daughter, Jeannie (Whittni Wright), on his lap, which compromises his career ambitions. The main target of Brooks' ribbing of Hollywood is Burke Adler (Albert Brooks), a pompous and egotistical Joel Silver-esque producer.

On paper, I'll Do Anything is the perfect infusion of Brooks' artistic sensibilities. Matt's character rehabilitation, learning how to become a proper father and a cooperative player in the Hollywood system, was a precursor to Jack Nicholson's reformation as a misanthrope in As Good As It Gets. Continuing from the touching family drama and media satire of his two previous films, I'll Do Anything saw Brooks trying to recapture the magic of The Simpsons on the big screen. The legendary Fox animated series is remembered for sending radical shockwaves to mainstream America, but the emphasis on family and friendship grounded the show so that everyone could still love the motley crew of oddballs in Springfield.

James L. Brooks Pokes Fun at Hollywood in 'I'll Do Anything'

Image via Columbia Pictures

The characters in I'll Do Anything lack the necessary likability an