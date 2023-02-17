Nick Offerman has always played characters rooted in a certain seriousness — but how that seriousness manifests is usually in a world of comedy surrounding him. His stoic roles have a tendency of landing as quite comedic due to the surroundings of the character. Offerman’s characters typically starkly contrast and amplify the ridiculous comedic situations around him, a deadpan guy in a goofball world. The most classic example is the one and only Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. Recently, Offerman had a memorable turn in Episode 3 of The Last of Us, the hit new apocalyptic drama series currently airing weekly on HBO.

Nick Offerman's Bill Is Both Different From and Similar to His Past Roles

In the third episode of The Last of Us, titled "Long, Long Time," Offerman stars as one of the main characters of the episode, a post-pandemic survivor who has taken many ingenious precautions in order to stay alive and uninfected for this long. His house is surrounded by fences, traps, and alarms, alerting him if anybody steps on his property. One day, one of the alarms is set off by a man named Frank (Murray Bartlett), another survivor, who Bill finds inside one of his traps outside. After Bill makes Frank prove he is trustworthy, he allows him into his home to take a shower and eat a meal.

This meal has an intimate air to it from the beginning, and not just because it's a steak and wine dinner. It's also the first time either of these men has shared a meal with anyone in likely years. On top of this, it is the first instance that they may be having what could be a romantic encounter in a long, long time as well (as the episode title indicates). After dinner, the intimacy continues as Frank invites himself to play the piano in Bill’s home. The Linda Ronstadt song he chooses (which the episode draws its name from) seems to have a special connection to Bill, as Bill takes over the piano playing. Proceeding to give a passionate yet equally stern performance, the tension in the room between the two men materializes, and the rest is history.

This episode is an emotional rollercoaster ride as romance is introduced into this grim dystopia. Viewers meet Offerman as one of the strong, burly, and fearless characters that he classically embodies. Then, he becomes a character that is completely softened by opening himself up to love and vulnerability. Opening up and accepting love is a phenomenon that is depicted in media, more times than not, as impossible in everyday life. Considering that Bill exists in a society where there is no longer normal human interaction, and he is exploring his sexuality as a gay man for the first time in his life, the personal stakes are high. Despite the heedfulness Bill clearly feels, his brave and headstrong ways never let up.

Even when completely vulnerable, Offerman’s acting abilities, especially through his demeanor, present him as still being in control in these situations. Seeing Offerman’s gravity as an actor in a somber and bleak world as opposed to a bubbly one, really highlights how impactful and credible his execution of emotions is, or lack thereof really. This episode demonstrates how Offerman is a master of delivering emotion in the most stripped-down way possible. It makes the interpersonal dynamics of this episode, in this setting, all the more intense.

Nick Offerman Balances Strength and Vulnerability With Bill

Later, the episode fast-forwards to Bill and Frank’s established life together as a couple, and the depth of their relationship can be felt. The loving moments are prominent and all the more effective because early on, Offerman proved that Bill is very confident, as he's self-sufficient and conscientious in an unnerving, isolated world. This shows viewers that Bill would not give the time of day to someone or something that would hinder his independence or survival, so his commitment to Frank is genuine. Frank grows quite sick and eventually requests one final amazing day with Bill before taking pills that will cause him to pass in his sleep.

When their final dinner comes, Bill expresses to Frank that loving and caring for him has given him a purpose in this restricted and desolate world. He confesses that he has already put the pills in the wine they have been drinking and that he will go out forever with Frank tonight. This is a beautiful moment in which the deep sentiment conveyed is just as significant as when Bill is showcasing his grit in arduous situations. Bill is not just an empty shell of strength, but a highly autonomous and thoughtful character that can utilize his physical and mental vigor to access a profound love. Viewers still get that assertive and decisive nature that Offerman brings to roles, but it's in a heartfelt context that is charged with devotion and purpose.

Being able to balance strength and toughness, with vulnerability and softness, seems like a near-impossible feat for an actor. Yet, in this performance, Offerman does it seamlessly and assuredly, giving us a touching portrayal of a resilient and secure, yet affectionate man. The performance of Bill in the third episode of The Last of Us exemplifies how Nick Offerman ended up being one of our finest dramatic actors.