Nick Offerman broke everyone's hearts with his powerful and quiet performance in episode 3 of HBO's apocalyptic drama The Last of Us. Critics and fans raved about his performance, declaring it one of the best and most memorable guest stints in recent memory and placing him as an instant frontrunner for the Emmy Award for Guest Actor in a Drama.

Longtime fans of the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation will be familiar with Offerman's deadpan work. However, the actor's resumé includes many great projects on film and television, with his top-rated toles on Rotten Tomatoes confirming his versatility and status as a modern character actor.

10 'Harmony And Me' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Indie 2000s movies don't get more indie than Harmony and Me. The plot centers on Harmony, a recently-single writer who goes into self-imposed exile to his headstrong mother's annoyance and the entertainment of his equally quirky friend group. Nick Offerman plays a minor role as a police officer interrogating Harmony about a parking meter issue.

Harmony and Me has few but overly-positive reviews from critics. Particular praise went to the film's wry humor and sharp screenplay. Critics also noted how well-made the film is considering its microscopic budget and cast of mostly unknown performers.

9 'Fargo' (2014 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Coen Brothers' seminal 1996 black comedy Fargo inspired the 2014 anthology series of the same name. Season 2, set in the late 1970s, focuses on the conflict between two dangerous criminal organizations and an unsuspecting couple caught in the middle. Offerman plays Karl Weathers, the only lawyer in the small town where most of the action happens.

Fargo season 2 received near-universal acclaim from critics, with many considering it better than its acclaimed predecessor. Offerman's guest role attracted positive comments, as did the performances of the season's large ensemble led by Patrick Wilson and Kirsten Dunst.

8 'Parks And Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Arguably Offerman's most iconic role is Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. The show stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, an overly-enthusiast member of the Parks department in the fictional small town of Pawnee, Indiana. Offerman plays Ron Swanson, the department's director and a libertarian attempting to sabotage the operation in his continuous effort to secure a smaller government.

Despite never being a ratings juggernaut or an awards darling, Parks and Recreation attracted a loyal fanbase and went on for seven seasons. Offerman's portrayal of Swanson was consistently noted as a highlight of the show and earned him two Critics Choice Awards nominations for Best Supporting Actor; however, the Emmys continuously snubbed him.

7 'A League Of Their Own' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Prime Video's adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film of the same name follows the formation of an all-female baseball team during World War II. Offerman plays a guest role as Casey "Dove" Porter, a former professional baseball player serving as the team's coach.

A League of Their Own received critical praise from reviewers. The show's ensemble and themes attracted positive comments, although its use of anachronisms received a more divisive response. Still, and while the show was an overall hit for the streamer, no news for a season two has come out yet.

6 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows a group of seven New York City Police detectives and their new boss, the stoic and seemingly humorless Captain Holt. The show lasted eight seasons, escaping cancelation once thanks to its potent and vocal fanbase. Offerman's voice appears in the credits of each episode, speaking the word "Fremulon;" however, he physically guest stars in the season three episode "Ava," playing Holt's former boyfriend.

Offerman's cameo in Brooklyn Nine-Nine received praise, especially because of how well his notoriously deadpan performance worked alongside Andre Braugher's equally dry take on Holt. The show received positive reviews throughout its eight-season run, with many now considering it a modern classic.

5 'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

More than a blatant attempt to further exploit the LEGO IP, The LEGO Movie is a genuinely charming and highly entertaining adventure. The plot centers on Emmet Brickowski, a LEGO figure who joins a resistance to stop Lord Business, an evil businessman planning to conquer LEGO City. Offerman voices MetalBeard, a pirate-like Master Builder seeking revenge against Lord Business.

The LEGO Movie received near-universal praise from critics. Reviewers noted the storyline's complexity and praised the animation and the voice cast's dynamic performances. The film was also a financial success, prompting a sequel five years later, with Offerman reprising his role.

4 'The Last Of Us' (2023 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Offerman's most recent role was survivalist Bill in the hit HBO apocalyptic drama The Last of Us. The show follows a smuggler tasked with escorting a young girl across the destroyed and zombie-infested USA. Offerman plays Bill, a paranoid survivalist living with his partner Frank in a heavily-fortified town.

The Last of Us features several key differences from the game, including Bill and Frank's roles. The show opts for a more human and emotional story for the couple, turning them into a beautiful portrayal of love in troubling times. Offerman's performance earned rave reviews, as did his episode, with many calling it one of the best in modern television.

3 'My Life As A Zucchini' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Also known as My Life as a Courgette, My Life as a Zucchini is a 2016 stop-motion comedy. The story follows Icare, a recently orphaned boy sent to live in a foster home. Befriending a kindly police officer and other orphaned boys, Icare begins the slow process of opening himself up to life's possibilities. Offerman voices Officer Raymond, the police officer who befriends Icare.

My Life as a Zucchini received universal acclaim from critics. The film's treatment of delicate issues was lauded, as was the cast's voice acting. My Life as a Zucchini earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature but didn't win.

2 'J.R. "Bob" Dobbs & The Church Of The Subgenius' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Sandy K. Boone's 2019 documentary J.R. "Bob" Dobbs & The Church Of The Subgenius is a chaotic but fascinating exploration of the polarizing underground movement known as "the Church of the Subgenius." Offerman appears as himself alongside other prominent entertainment figures like Richard Linklater and Penn Jillette.

The documentary received positive reviews. Critics praised Boone's handling of the wacky phenomenon and her ability to present a thoughtful and insightful portrayal that never ridicules or diminishes it.

1 'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Gravity Falls is among the best horror-comedy animated shows on television. The story centers on twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they navigate the many supernatural mysteries of the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. Offerman voices Agent Powers, a US government official sent to investigate the town's many paranormal events.; he appears in four episodes.

Although the show only has two seasons, it has since become one of the most acclaimed animated shows of the 21st century. Gravity Falls spawned a successful franchise, including numerous shorts and merchandise; the show's most recent short aired in 2020.

