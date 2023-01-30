The Last of Us will hopefully bring a new level of prestige to video game adaptations, which will surely erase the memories of Assassin’s Creed, Max Payne, Need for Speed, and Doom from everyone’s head. The show’s all-star cast includes a plethora of acclaimed dramatic actors, including Pedro Pascal, Anna Torve, Gabriel Luna, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey, and Game of Thrones’ breakout star Bella Ramsay. However, one name that might raise a few eyebrows is Nick Offerman, who is best known for his hilariously endearing role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. However, Offerman is a far more seasoned dramatic actor than some of his may realize. Alex Garland’s criminally underrated science fiction miniseries Devs signified that Offerman could be enigmatic, terrifying, and heartbreaking at the same time.

Devs centers on the software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who goes out in search of her boyfriend Sergei Pavlov (Karl Glusman) after he mysteriously disappears. Sergei has just started employment at the tech company Amaya, which is led by the illustrious, yet private CEO Forest (Offerman). When Lily discovers that Sergei has been killed, she aims to trace the company’s founder to the crime. As she begins investigating the “Devs” program, she realizes that Forest’s plan and motivation are far more head-spinning than she had initially imagined.

Offerman casts himself as an enigma, and slowly unravels new layers about Forest’s backstory as the story takes its twists and turns. It’s a masterful dramatic performance that draws the viewers’ attention to the screen, even when Garland’s writing is a little obtuse. In The Last of Us, Offerman will certainly have to bring out his dramatic abilities to play the heartbroken survivalist Bill, who masks his tragic backstory through aggression and paranoia. Even if he only ends up being a guest role in The Last of Us, Offerman showed in Devs that he can delete the image of Ron Swanson from our minds and sink his teeth into a captivating, dark character.

Like Bill, Offerman's Forest in Devs Is Also a Recluse

All of the skills that give Offerman such a great sense of humor allow him to create an aura around his magnetic personality, which he retains in Devs. If Swanson’s humorous silence as he casts judgment upon others was played for laughs, Forest’s unreadable composure is more intriguing. In the first episode, Sergei questions Forest on the protocol and duties involved with his coveted new position. Even though he’s really asking the basic questions of a new employee, he receives only vague and terse explanations from Forest, who seemingly has his mind somewhere else. It elevates the tension as Sergei realizes he’s in danger. Given how reserved Bill is when he first meets Joel in the original The Last of Us game, it should be interesting to see Offerman retain that reclusive demeanor.

Both characters only slowly reveal themselves to be more dangerous than they were initially perceived to be. The Last of Us fans may remember that Bill has fortified his environment to isolate and protect himself, and Joel must trace the extent of his preparations and traps. In Devs, Forest speaks in such obscure terminology about his mysterious projection project that it’s unclear as to what he’s actually doing. However, the simple cadence of Offerman’s voice carries so much conviction that it’s easy to see that Forest believes that he is above everyone else. It’s only slowly revealed as he looks lovingly at his pet project that Forest isn’t just pretentious; he truly believes that he is a God among men. The terrifying prospect of a tech CEO believing that they are some sort of creator is even more disturbing given how removed Offerman is from casual courtesy.

Forest Experiences a Heartbreaking Tragedy in Devs

While video games had certainly improved in the quality of their writing over the past few decades, The Last of Us stood out because of its emotional impact; players got to experience the same emotional journey of a film as they worked their way through the story. Bill’s backstory is one of the key emotional moments, as he explains the death of his partner to Joel. Personal tragedy drives Forest’s motivations in Devs. It also helps to explain his demeanor; Forest’s short-spokenness isn’t just because of ego, but because he is still in the process of grieving.

The “Devs” program allows Forest to access memories and recreate moments from the past, but he can’t stop himself from replaying a single moment over and over again. He has his assistant Katie (Alison Pill) bring them back to the death of his daughter Amaya, for whom his company is named. Amaya’s death in a car accident is the type of scenario that every father fears, and Forest subjects himself to torture by thinking about what he could have done to prevent it. Offerman is so closed off up until this point that his tearful breakdown in the sixth episode is absolutely devastating. Amaya’s death is a constant reminder that Forest has that despite his incredible inventions, he is still mortal. There’s no image in Devs more haunting than the sight of Forest playing with his digitized family, fully believing that they are real despite knowing to the contrary.

Nick Offerman's Forest Displays Surprising Empathy

Similar to the empathy that The Last of Us fans felt for Bill when he parted ways with Joel, Offerman is able to make us recognize, yet not approve of Forest’s actions. While Forest has done terrible things to achieve his goals (killing Sergei and staging his suicide being chief among them), he feels that the “Devs” program will allow people like Lily to live in eternal bliss. He imagines that Sergei is not gone, but simply in another universe. He simply misread Lily’s emotions by bringing Sergei back to life, as he doesn’t realize that she’s actually fallen for her ex-boyfriend Jamie (Jin Ha). Even though he’s mapped out alternate universes, Forest has no comprehension of other people’s emotions.

Offerman hasn’t exclusively appeared in comedies, as he’s done commendable work in such dramedies as The Kings of Summer and Hearts Beats Loud. However, Devs proved that he could slowly unravel a complex character in order to deliver a surprising, and absolutely unforgettable dramatic performance. Those that missed out on Devs will certainly be surprised to see what a capable dramatic actor Offerman is during his appearances in The Last of Us.