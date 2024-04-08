The Big Picture Scheana Shay tracks her friends' locations for safety.

Nick Viall finds it weird and questions her motivations.

The ongoing drama between Shay and Viall continues.

Scheana Shay has always been a bit too into what her friends are doing and in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, viewers learned that she not only wants to make sure her friends get home safe, but she also tracks them from sharing their location with her to make sure she knows where they are. The drama started with Shay's husband, Brock Davies, told Tom Schwartz that Shay was tracking Max Boyens, who is Schwartz's best friend, who stayed the night at Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie Maloney, apartment. Shay knew this because she was checking on Boyens location to make sure he got home safe, saw that he was at Maloney's apartment building, and then checked again later to see that he was still there. Such reality television drama.

Shay's frienemy Nick Viall doesn't think that's cute and shared on his podcast, The Viall Files, that he thought was weird how she has over 50 locations being shared with her, but even more than she checked multiple times to see where Boyens was. The conversation started with Ciara Robinson addressing a question to Davies (who wasn't there), saying “Why don’t you care that your wife has 57 people’s locations, half of which she’s dated?” It prompted Viall to say “That’s weird.”

Their conversation then turned to Shay's collection of locations, talking about who they would want to have their location. Viall said “These are people I want to know where I am,” and the podcast's guest, Tallulah Willis, went further to talk about why Shay wants to have so many locations. “The idea that my entertainment or joy would derive from like, putting together and like, seeking like other people’s comings and goings? That’s weird.”

Nick and Scheana Have an Ongoing Feud

Shay took offense when Viall and his podcast called Davies a payroll husband and it just has spiraled from there, with Shay doubting whether the two can remain friends. Shay has made the point that, in the past, Viall talks about her, and it feels like they have nothing else to talk about.

“I feel like I have been a subject on the last several episodes of his podcast because he has nothing else to talk about,” she said on her own podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay. The fact that Viall has continued to talk about her doesn't make it seem like they made up, but maybe he just wasn't asked to share his location with Shay.

