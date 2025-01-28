Over two months after its theatrical debut, the acclaimed drama Nickel Boys saw a major increase in its theatrical footprint after scoring a hugely coveted Best Picture nod at the Oscars. Nickel Boys is directed by RaMell Ross, and is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. The movie had mostly been playing in very limited release until last weekend, when it was expanded by Amazon MGM Studios into over 500 locations. This resulted in a healthy increase in box office revenue, and helped the film pass a new domestic box office milestone.

Nickel Boys earned over $348,000 this weekend, pushing its running domestic haul past the $1.5 million mark. Globally, the film is nearing the $2 million milestone. Nickel Boys premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, where it earned positive reviews. It debuted in just two locations back in December, with its theater-count increasing to five in the following week, and to 18 a couple of weeks later. Last week, the film was playing in roughly 250 domestic locations. The film, and the book, is inspired by a reform school for Black children, which had a notorious reputation for abuse.

Produced on a reported budget of over $20 million, Nickel Boys is filmed from a first-person perspective. The movie stars Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, alongside a supporting cast filled with seasoned performers such as Daveed Diggs, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Hamish Linklater. Nickel Boys earned excellent reviews, and holds a "fresh" 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics' consensus reads, "Director RaMell Ross' stylistically radical approach to adapting Colson Whitehead's searing novel will be jarring for some, but Nickel Boys' sense of immersion achieves the jaw-dropping effect of walking in another's shoes."

'Nickel Boys' Earned Two Oscar Nods