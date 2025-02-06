It is customary for Best Picture Oscar nominees to witness a bump in box office collections during the awards season. But the acclaimed drama Nickel Boys is struggling to find an audience, despite earning a seat alongside massive hits such as Dune: Part Two and Wicked. Nickel Boys was nominated in the Best Picture category, but is still playing in only 270 domestic theaters. At its widest, the film's theater count stood at 540. This doesn't qualify as a wide release, and it's entirely possible that the movie remains in limited theaters even after the Oscars. If it does, it'll join the Brazilian film I'm Still Here as the only other Best Picture nominee to not get a wide release.

Even I'm Still Here will expand into 500 locations this week, and has grossed nearly $20 million worldwide. But despite hitting a new domestic milestone on Wednesday, Nickel Boys remains the lowest-grossing Best Picture nominee this year. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and directed by RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys has grossed over $2 million domestically, against a reported budget of over $20 million. The movie follows two young men at a now-closed Florida reform facility, the Dozier School for Boys. Nickel Boys is presented from a first-person perspective, and has received acclaim for its performances and direction.

The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and spent three weeks playing in fewer than 20 nationwide locations before expanding into 26 theaters in week five of its run. It opened to excellent reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 90% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime called it "one of the best films of the year," and wrote that it is "a work of art that brilliantly adapts Whitehead’s book, while also finding his own ingenious way to film this story in doing so."

'Nickel Boys' Is Competing Against Heavy-Hitters at the Oscars