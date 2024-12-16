While several franchise films occupied the top spots on the box office charts this weekend, a host of indie titles debuted in limited release. Among them was one of the best-reviewed films of the year, director RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys. Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, the film opened in two locations this weekend, and delivered the top per-theater average of any title currently in release. This crown was previously worn by Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which is enjoying an extension to its originally planned one-week re-release run.

Interstellar registered a chart-topping $27,000 per-theater average last weekend, in around 165 domestic locations. This weekend, Nickel Boys topped the charts with a $30,000 PTA in just two locations, grossing around $60,000 for the three-day frame. In its second weekend of re-release, Interstellar delivered a $10,000 PTA, while the country’s number one film, Moana 2, delivered a $6,600 PTA in its third weekend. For context, director Sean Baker’s Anora recently delivered the best per-theater average of the year: $90,000 from just six theaters.

Nickel Boys premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival and was named among the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute. More recently, it scored a nod in the Best Motion Picture — Drama category at the Golden Globes. The film holds a “fresh” 86% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best films of 2024,” and described it as “beautiful, heart-wrenching, and refreshing in equal measure.”

'Nickel Boys' Is Presented From a First-Person Perspective

Close

Presented from a first-person perspective, Nickel Boys tells the story of a Black teenage boy in 1960s Florida, whose promising life is cut short when he is sent to the Nickel Academy, a reform school for juveniles. The film stars Ethan Herisse as Elwood, the boy who is unjustly sent to the juvenile home, and Brandon Wilson as Turner, his friend. The film also stars Daveed Diggs as the older Elwood, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Elwood’s grandmother, and Hamish Linklater as the academy’s corrupt administrator.

Nickel Boys will expand into more New York and Los Angeles theaters this week, followed by a larger expansion in January. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Nickel Boys Set in Jim Crow-era Florida, two Black teens, Elwood Curtis and Turner, endure the brutal conditions of Nickel Academy, a reformatory for boys. While Turner teaches survival through cynicism, Elwood clings to his belief in justice, despite the horrors around them. Their friendship offers a glimmer of hope amidst a backdrop of systemic racism and violence. Director RaMell Ross Cast Ethan Herisse , Brandon Wilson , Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Hamish Linklater , Fred Hechinger Daveed Diggs , Luke Tennie , Sunny Mabrey , Gralen Bryant Banks , Sara Osi Scott , Rachel Whitman Groves , Escalante Lundy , LeBaron Foster Thornton , Ethan Cole Sharp , Najah Bradley , Mike Harkins , Jimmie Fails Expand

get tickets