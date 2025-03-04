Despite the sweep for Anora, most of this year's Best Picture nominees went home with awards. Golden Globe favorite The Brutalist went home with three, followed by Emelia Perez, Dune: Part II, and Wicked each garnering two, and lastly, I'm Still Here, Conclave, and The Substance all left with one award. The only snubs were the robustly nominated A Complete Unknown (better luck next year, Timmy), and a smaller film that only scored one other nomination: Nickel Boys. The latter film, a debut narrative feature from documentarian RaMell Ross, came into award season with a high degree of pedigree. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys began amassing huge critical acclaim after premiering on the festival circuit, but sadly, this did not translate to the awards. While two Oscar nominations are nice, Nickel Boys deserved to win Oscars it wasn't even nominated for.

'Nickel Boys' Had Revolutionary Cinematography

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Following two boys at an abusive reform school for juvenile delinquents, Nickel Boys used its filmmaking to make its narrative entirely immersive. Ross and co-writer Joslyn Barnes made the decision to tell the story from a first-person point of view, through the eyes of its two protagonists. It is a bold and risky decision that could not have been pulled off without exceptional work from cinematographer Jomo Fray. Fray has an incredible eye for imagery and never makes his camera movements unnecessarily flashy. In a film comprised of long takes, it would be easy to show off with trick photography, but Fray and the filmmakers refrain. Despite it being a stand-out technique, it never distracts from the intent of seeing the world of Nickel Boys through the characters' eyes. Once the audience adjusts to the cinematic language, it feels completely natural. This creative choice wouldn't have worked without Jomo Fray's lensing, but also needed explicit writing to capture this worldview.

Adapting 'Nickel Boys' Went Above And Beyond the Typical Screenplay

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Once the decision of a point of view perspective had been made, Ross and Barnes had to commit to it on the page. The screenplay for Nickel Boys specifically constructs its images from what the audience is seeing, to what they are hearing, to how the images flow together. Screenplays are more often meant to be seen as blueprints for directors and other craftspeople on set to build upon, but for Nickel Boys to work, Ross and Barnes had to consider the positions of the characters, the details of the set, how the camera would move, and exactly what the audience is seeing in every moment. Above all, it still had to include the poetic tone and lyrical nature that would translate to the screen to convey its vision to anyone needing to read it. Conclave is an excellent translation of a novel to the screen (and Peter Straughan was the only solo screenwriter nominated in a field of writer-directors), but it is far from Nickel Boys's inventiveness when it came to adaptation. That said, the most egregious snub is at the top.

RaMell Ross Should Have Been a Best Director Nominee

With all due respect to the five people nominated for Best Director, the Academy should have replaced one of them with RaMell Ross. Ross's bold creative move could have easily been seen as a gimmick or, worse, failed in its execution. It took a skillful collaborator to pull together all the elements and make Colson Whitehead's novel come alive in such an unexpected way. To approach the material this way, Ross had to make specific choices about how he directed the actors, how he constructed the shots, and what music would take the audience through a film that included interludes of non-linear imagery and multiple timelines! Any choice not as carefully considered could have steered the whole film off balance. Ross succeeds though, and it is a testament to his directorial vision. Film is a director's medium and Ross left more of an imprint than some of the nominees that did make the cut, and it is a shame his work went unrecognized.

Two nominations were far below what Nickel Boys was worthy of. The Production Design, Sound, Costumes, and Score could all have been contenders, and the always reliable Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress! Thankfully, the two nominations did give the film a boost at the box office, and will likely convince people to check it out now that it is streaming at home as well. The value of the Oscars is shining a light on smaller films, but sometimes the most impactful movies aren't properly appreciated in their time. Nickel Boys is more than its too few Oscar nominations, with Barry Jenkins telling Variety that the film "is medium-defining work — aesthetically, spiritually — a rich and overwhelming cinema where the camera is always curious and what it finds is always arresting. In a time where there are more ways to make a film than ever, RaMell has given us a new way of seeing."

Nickel Boys is available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.