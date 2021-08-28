During the Future Games Show at Gamescom, two new characters were announced to the roster for the upcoming game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. April O'Neil, the reporter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and CatDog, were both revealed with trailers showing how they will fit into the game. While both trailers are short, they give us an idea of the gameplay for both characters.

For April O'Neil, we can see that she fights with punches and kicks, as well as using some of her reporting equipment as weapons. This includes her microphone, a video camera attached to a tripod, and a camera flashing its light at an enemy. Meanwhile, for CatDog's video, we can see how they use each side of themselves in combat. Dog can puff out his body and spit out bones, while Cat can utilize objects such as a fire hydrant or even Dog's head to attack enemies. They can even stretch out their body to attack from both sides.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighting game similar to the Super Smash Bros. series, featuring characters from a number of Nickelodeon television shows. April O'Neil and CatDog join a growing roster featuring characters from shows such as Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, Rugrats, Invader Zim, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, and more. The game will also feature stages from these various shows, such as Jellyfish Fields from Spongebob. You will be able to play with up to four players either locally or online.

While there is no set release date, the game is slated to launch in Fall 2021, and will be released on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out the trailers for April O'Neil and Catdog below:

