Get ready to punch your favorite cartoon characters in the face, as the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer reveals a game where you can pitch SpongeBob SquarePants againstNigel Thornberry. Inspired by the Smash Bros. franchise, Nickelodeon’s new game features fighters and colorful arenas taken straight from some of the channel’s most famous animated series.

While there’s still not a full list of fighters and arenas included in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the game’s announcement trailer already brings a lot of iconic characters, such as SpongeBob SquarePants’ Patrick Star and Rugrats’ Reptar. And if you ever wondered who would win in a fight between Ren & Stimpy’s Powdered Toast Man and Danny Phantom, your days of wondering are over! Among the arenas revealed by the trailer, we can also see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Technodrome and The Flying Dutchman’s ghost ship from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The announcement trailer also reveals Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will mix older franchises, such as Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, with newer successes like The Loud House. The fact that children’s cartoons will get mixes with adult animations such as Ren & Stimpy is also worth noticing, as Nickelodeon is not holding anything back to create one of the most ambitious crossovers of the decade. Yes, this is crazy. And yes, this is happening. Go, Nigel Thornberry!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and published by GameMill Entertainment. The game comes to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this Fall. Check the announcement trailer below.

Here’s a list of every fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl reveals in the announcement trailer:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

