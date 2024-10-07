Nickelodeon fans, rejoice! A piece of the cartoon giant's history has been recovered and uploaded once more onto the Internet Archive. The Best of Nicktoons 1998, a VHS exclusive only to employees that was once long-lost, is available to watch now for free in its entirety through the non-profit digital library. Packed with episodes from some of Nickelodeon's most popular series, it's most notable for containing the original version of the SpongeBob SquarePants pilot "Help Wanted," which didn't hit home television screens until 1999.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time The Best of Nicktoons 1998 has wound up online in recent memory. Just last year, the VHS was uploaded to the Internet Archive by a separate user but was later taken down. Previous attempts at posting the whole collection online have largely been scrubbed from the internet, meaning there are no guarantees it'll remain on the Internet Archive this time around. For the time being, it's another chance to look back at the beginning of one of the longest-running and most beloved animated series to ever grace television.

Penned by series creator Stephen Hillenberg, storyboard artist Derek Drymon, and Tim Hill, "Help Wanted" acts as an introduction to Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) himself as he prepares to apply for a job as the new fry cook of the Krusty Krab. To impress Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), he is sent on a seemingly impossible task to find the perfect spatula, setting him up for failure. However, the tables quickly turn when five buses packed with hungry anchovies arrive outside the restaurant, forcing SpongeBob to save the day by slinging enough Krabby Patties to sate them all. Also featured on the VHS are other cartoon classics like CatDog and Hey Arnold!, as well as the Halloween-themed "The Day The Earth Got Really Screwed Up" from The Angry Beavers, among other things.

'The Best of Nicktoons 1998' Is a Window Into the Past of Nickelodeon

Plenty of Nicktoons have come and gone since the Best of Nicktoons 1998 compilation was put together, but the tape revisits a golden age of cartoons for fans of a certain generation. Alongside other classics like Doug, Rugrats, Rocko's Modern Life, The Ren & Stimpy Show, and even underrated darlings like Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, the shows featured are part of the foundation that Nickelodeon would build itself upon and used to become a mainstay in television. SpongeBob, in particular, still casts a long shadow with new content on the way, like Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. It's vital to continue preserving pieces of these shows and uncovering more lost media related to them to ensure that their full story can be told to anyone curious about the happenings of Bikini Bottom, Hillwood, Nearburg, and Wayouttatown in the generations to come.

Catch up on a piece of Nickelodeon history with The Best of Nicktoons 1998 tape now on the Internet Archive.

