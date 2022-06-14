Nickelodeon is searching for new creators to contribute to their Intergalactic Shorts Program 2.0. The announcement was made by President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, Ramsey Naito, in hopes of finding creators from across the globe to provide the kids' brand with fresh, comedy-driven content.

In an effort to expand the diversity and representation, Nickelodeon is launching the Intergalactic Shorts Program 2.0. The program is seeking creators globally to focus "on new voices and nurturing their vision for original comedy-driven content," accepting ideas from a wider variety of visionaries, storytellers and directors. All shorts will air on Nickelodeon and be developed into long-term animated series.

Daniel Wineman, the Vice President of Animation Development and Nickelodeon Animation and Chris Rose, Vice President of Production & Development for Kids & Family, Global are supervising this year's Intergalactic Shorts Program and are searching for one-of-a-kind original characters and storytelling that combines humor, "action-adventure, mystery, sci-fi, and more." The program is looking for content that will appeal to a wide-range audience from preschool to high school that is family-friendly.

Originally the Intergalactic Shorts Program was launched and run in 2019 by Vice President of Animation Development for Nickelodeon Animation, Kari Kim with Conrad Vernon as the program’s executive producer. Paul Watling, who worked the art department for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, served as co-executive producer. The first finalized short set to be greenlit from the original Intergalactic Shorts Program is Rock, Paper, Scissors, from creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman who both wrote for Robot Chicken on Adult Swim. Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) and Bob Boyle (The Fairly OddParents) executive produced the series.

The short features the classic trio Rock, Paper and Scissors competing with each other over who gets the remote for the day and emphasizes the joys and frustrations of friendship. It's reminiscent of other buddy comedies like Adventure Time and The Regular Show with original and unforgettable characters. Nickelodeon will debut the short during a presentation at the Annecy Internatioal Animation Film Festival on June 16. Besides Rock, Paper, Scissors, six other animated shorts from the 2019 program are in currently in production, and Nickelodeon will have additional information soon.

Naito, Nickelodeon President of Animation and Paramount Animation said:

“We knew we were onto something special with creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman and their hilarious characters in Rock, Paper, Scissors, which we are so proud to bring to series. Finding and growing talent through the process of pitch to hit is what powers our Intergalactic Shorts Program, and we can’t wait to get started finding the next great creator in animation through our program’s just-launched second phase.”

Nickelodeon is now in its 43rd year on air as the number-one entertainment brand for kids. "It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does," and the Intergalactic Shorts Program ensures that they continue to do so. Nickelodeon not only provides television programming for kids around the world, but tons of merchandise, digital and location-based experiences and feature films from fan-favorites like Rugrats, The Fairly OddParents and Spongebob Squarepatns.

