Of all the primary children's television companies, none have made such a prominent mark in the cinematic and theatrical avenues as Nickelodeon, which has continuously released an array of exceptional feature films for nearly 30 years. Not to be confused with the many TV specials that aired on the network itself, the company funded and released many theatrical ventures, from feature-length installments of their shows to new, original movies.

Several of the projects released under the Nickelodeon Movies banner are still widely beloved and revered by not just people who grew up with them but also critics and younger audiences experiencing them for the first time. These are the best Nickelodeon movies, prominent and beloved adventures that children and adults can enjoy, with many of them reaching cult classic status over the years.

10 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' (2019)

Directed by James Bobin

A live-action adaptation of the classic children's cartoon Dora and the Lost City of Gold sees Dora forced to leave her comfortably chaotic life in the jungle and attend a normal high school experience. Failing to adjust and acclimate herself to her new surroundings, she and a group of other students end up getting kidnapped during a field trip and transported back to the jungle. Now lost and with danger around every corner, Dora and her new friends must work together to reach the lost city of Parapata before a group of mercenaries.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is instead targeted at more jaded, irony-poisoned Gen Z, who loosely grew up with the show.

While one might be quick to write off the film as another simplistic display of bright colors meant to appeal to the youngest of audiences, Dora and the Lost City of Gold is instead targeted at more jaded, irony-poisoned Gen Z, who loosely grew up with the show. Almost in the same vein as the live-action Scooby-Doo, the film acts almost more like a satire and parody of the original show, creating a chaotic and absurdist comedy in its wake. What makes the film work so well is the lead performance by Isabela Merced, who balances blind innocence and exceptional strength to create a comedic goldmine.

9 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' (2008)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha

Easily one of the most underrated young adult movies from the 2000s, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging follows the teenage struggles of Georgia Nicolson, who's dealing with all the annoyances of puberty and middle school. She wishes many aspects of her life were better, although she sets her sights on making her life even the smallest bit more bearable by winning over the heart of her longtime crush, Robbie. However, Robbie already has a girlfriend, the most popular girl at school, so Georgia decides to do all that she can to improve her social status and impress Robbie.

The 2000s were a golden era when it came to coming-of-age teen movies, with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging excelling thanks to its grounded realism and effective character dynamics. Despite being a children's film, it has a deep understanding of the nuances and angsty feelings that come from teenage years and perfectly encapsulates, translates, and reinterprets these struggles.

8 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Directed by Jeff Rowe

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have seen many renditions and reboots over the years, yet Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is arguably the strongest in capturing the characters' youth. The film acts as an origin story, seeing how the turtles got their start as crime-fighting superheroes who defend the streets of New York. As they foster their friendship with a young April O'Neil, the turtles face the dangerous crime boss, Superfly, another mutant animal.

The film employs similar stylized comic-book-inspired visuals as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a choice that perfectly fits the world of the turtles and amplifies the viewing experience. Mutant Mayhem is such a unique and beloved film because of the approach to making the turtles act like true, modern-day teenagers. The turtles do an exceptional job acting exactly like a modern-day Gen Z teenager, speaking in mannerisms, referencing humor, and interacting with one another.

7 'Good Burger' (1997)

Directed by Brian Robbins

One of the biggest classics and first massive hits under the Nickelodeon Movies banner, Good Burger is a feature-length adaptation of a classic sketch from the show All That. The film follows the misadventures of friends Ed and Dexter as they work together at the local burger joint Good Burger. However, the business soon finds itself in danger when a massive fast-food chain sets up its plans to open directly across the street.

Few films distinctly capture the manic and strange energy of 90s Nickelodeon quite like Good Burger, as it fully celebrates the network's strange absurdity during this seminal decade. While it may not exactly make sense to those who weren't around for its massive success, Good Burger is a true encapsulation of an era not just in comedy and filmmaking but American culture as a whole. When many people think of what a Nickelodeon movie is and what it should be, Good Burger is normally the first film that comes into people's minds.

6 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

Directed by Brad Silberling

Not to be confused with the recent Netflix series adaptation with Neil Patrick Harris, the 2004 film adaptation of the classic fantasy book series charmed and delighted audiences worldwide. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events follows a trio of newly orphaned children forced to live with the vicious Count Olaf, who is planning to kill them and claim their fortune. As the children attempt to escape Olaf's grasp, he continuously finds ways to reenter the children's lives using elaborate disguises.

There's a lot to love about the original film adaptation of Lemony Snicket's classic series, ranging from a wildly entertaining performance from Jim Carrey to the film's perfectly recaptured macabre aesthetic. Alas, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' biggest strength comes from its production and design, as nearly every set, costume, and visual flair comes together to bring to life its beautifully gothic world. The film's craft was so good that it earned Nickelodeon Movies their first Academy Award win for Best Makeup, as well as earning nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

5 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' (2022)

Directed by Andy Suriano, Ant Ward

A feature-length adaptation of the eponymous show, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie stands as the definitive example of modern Western 2D animation in film. The film sees a mysterious time traveler coming to the present from an apocalyptic future to warn the turtles of an oncoming alien race that threatens a complete takeover of Earth. Initially writing off the threat as just another bad guy to take down, it soon becomes apparent that these aliens are the biggest and strongest foes that they've ever faced.

The four charming turtles have received multiple variations in television and film, but Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie stands out thanks to its beautiful visual style and top-notch action. Its colorful and upbeat approach to action results in one beautiful action sequence after another in a glorious rainbow of animated kung-fu action. Humor, wit, and a heartwarming message further complement this delightful entry into the turtles' expansive canon,

4 'Nacho Libre' (2006)

Directed by Jared Hess

Director Jared Hess's follow-up to the massively successful Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre stars Jack Black as Nacho, a Mexican Catholic priest who has big dreams of becoming a legendary luchador. Sick and tired of lacking the finances to provide good food for the children at the orphanage, he decides that it's time to step up and become a luchador in secret to earn money for the sake of the children.

Hess has a signature style of awkward, dialogue-based humor that turned Napoleon Dynamite into such a hit, making the task of recapturing it difficult. However, combined with fellow screenwriter Mike White (School of Rock and The White Lotus) and Black's undeniable screen presence, the endearing Nacho Libre somehow made lightning strike twice. The film has amassed a legendary cult following over the years and is considered by many as one of Jack Black's best movies.

3 'The Adventures of Tintin' (2011)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The first and so far only animated film by legendary director Steven Spielberg, 2011's The Adventures of Tintin acts as an action-adventure origin story for the classic comic book series. The film follows adventurer and journalist Tintin as he finds himself getting wrapped up in the middle of a chaotic, globe-spanning quest for the location of a long-lost pirate ship known as the Unicorn. He finds himself facing off against dangerous villains while teaming with the quirky alcoholic Captain Archibald Haddock.

Spielberg is no amateur when it comes to globe-trotting action-adventure filmmaking, and he makes the absolute most out of the medium of animation to make a stunningly beautiful and expertly choreographed thrill ride. The Adventures of Tintin's groundbreaking approach to animation and motion capture has aged well over a decade after its release as one of the most beautiful and distinct visual styles in animation.

2 'Rango' (2011)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

A brilliantly distinct love letter to Westerns and the art of performance as a whole, Rango follows a lone pet chameleon who, after a car crash, finds himself stranded in the Mojave Desert. After wandering through the barren land, he finds himself in Dirt, a ragged and cutthroat town filled with danger and violence. Attempting to fit in with his surroundings, he dawns on the persona of Rango, a powerful gunslinger who can do anything, inadvertently earning himself a role as the town's Sheriff and putting himself at the center of a mysterious conspiracy.

Rango's grungy and hyper-realistic visual style still puts it in conversation as one of the most beautiful and visually distinct animated films out there, even 13 years after its release. Combined with its ingenious story that tackles themes of the sacrifices of progression, Western societal values, and forging one's identity, the film is easily one of the most multifaceted and thematically resonating in Nickelodeon's filmography. There are so many great and exceptional facets to why the film is so well-made; it's no surprise it won the 2012 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the first and only Nickelodeon movie to claim the award.