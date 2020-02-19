Nickelodeon Announces New Slate, Including ‘SpongeBob’ Prequel

To turn SpongeBob SquarePants’ catchphrase into a question: Are you ready? Are you ready? For Nickelodeon’s 2020-2021 new content slate? That’s right, friends: The popular, influential, family-friendly channel has just released the new and returning shows coming the next couple years, and they include a lot of exciting stuff — including a SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years comes to Nickelodeon July of 2020, with 13 episodes of CG-animated glory, all with the original voice cast (including Tom Kenny in the title role). The series will follow a ten-year-old SpongeBob alongside all of your favorite characters during one fateful summer at Kamp Koral, where they’ll be “building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.” Your mileage may vary vis-a-vis “CG SpongeBob,” but I gotta say — as a long-time fan of the series and its many spin-off iterations, this sounds charming as all heck.

There are also some brand-new, original series coming to the network. The Astronauts is a live-action series about a group of kids who are — whoops! — accidentally shot into space, and are forced into a series of intergalactic adventures. It comes from Imagine Kids+Family, the family-centered imprint from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer‘s production company. Howard teased at the unique direction for the series, saying that Nickelodeon “wanted to take big creative swings with us on this series and that’s incredibly exciting.”

We’ll also be getting Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, a live-action series centered on real-life hip-hop sensation “Young” Dylan Gilmer from the prolific producer. In a modern twist on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Young Dylan begins with the titular rapper moving in with his more affluent aunt and uncle, his streetwise sensibilities clashing with their more buttoned-up vibes.

And what’s getting renewed? Some of your favorite returning and spin-off series, including a second season for Are You Afraid of the Dark?, an expanded season one for All That, and a third season for Blue’s Clues & You! Plus: A Christmas film from The Loud House world, a Henry Danger spin-off series, and a series based on the bestselling books Big Nate. No matter what you like to watch on Nickelodeon, their new slate will have you covered.

