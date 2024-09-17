Nickelodeon is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants at New York Comic Con 2024 and Collider is delighted to share those plans with our readers. Fans attending the convention will be treated to an immersive experience at the Nickelodeon booth (#1523), which will transport them straight into the world of the iconic first episode, "Help Wanted." The setup features 3D animation, augmented reality (AR), and life-size replicas of SpongeBob’s pineapple home and The Krusty Krab. Interactive activities include “SpongeBob’s Interview Prep Experience,” where fans step inside SpongeBob's home to prepare for his famous job interview, completing exercises in his weight room to get into "fry cook shape."

Since its launch in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has been a cultural phenomenon, becoming the most-watched animated series for over two decades. It has reached a global audience, averaging 90 million viewers each quarter. As the series marks this milestone, Paramount+ continues to serve as the streaming hub for all things SpongeBob, offering fans more content from Bikini Bottom than anywhere else. Guests can scan a QR code to receive a shareable video file of their experience.

Fans can also participate in "SpongeBob’s Hungry Anchovy Frenzy," a digital whack-a-mole game where players take on the role of a fry cook, flinging out virtual Krabby Patties to feed a crowd of hungry anchovies. To cap off the experience, fans can snap a photo of the Krusty Krab mast, recreating a classic moment from the pilot episode. Throughout the four-day convention, SpongeBob and Patrick will make appearances for photo opportunities and interactions. Special giveaways and posters will also be available at the booth to commemorate the anniversary.

What Else Can I See at NYCC?

Close

Nickelodeon and Paramount have also lined up three panels for the event. The first, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Video Games and Virtual Worlds," takes place on Thursday, October 17th. It will dive into the latest TMNT video game developments with Paramount's SVP of Games & Emerging Media, Doug Rosen, and representatives from various gaming companies. On Friday, October 18th, the "SpongeBob SquarePants 25th Anniversary Celebration" panel will feature the show's legendary voice cast, including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and others. Executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller will join them to discuss the series' origins and what lies ahead for Bikini Bottom. Finally, on Sunday, October 20th, Nickelodeon will host a panel for its new fantasy series, Max & the Midknights!, with creator Lincoln Peirce and co-executive producers Sharon Flynn and David Skelly revealing how they brought the book series to life on screen.