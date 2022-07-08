Nickelodeon is joining San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and they have just released their schedule for the four-day convention, including panels for exclusive looks at what's to come for Rugrats, their brand-new series SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe!, Transformers and Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE! and more. Nickelodeon will be dominating a portion of the convention floor to bring fans multiple immersive experiences from the ocean floor of Bikini Bottom to the hallways of Monster High!

For 43 years Nickelodeon, with Paramount, has been one of the world's leading children's entertainment brands, from original television shows to movies, award shows and merchandise. For this year's SDCC, fans of all things Nickelodeon will be thrilled with all the sneak-peeks and activities provided daily, like special giveways; exclusive Comic-Con figures and collectibles, merch and more; Spongebob and Patrick Star making appearances at select times each day; a custom T-shirt shop with character art from up to 10 fan-favorite shows like The Wild Thornberry's and Rocket Power; and so much more. Besides all the goodies fans can get their hands on, Nickelodeon will have a Transformers: EarthSpark photo area and AR experience that will allow attendees to snap some photos with a 16-foot Bumblebee as well as new characters like Twitch, Thrash, and Robby and Mo Malto from the upcoming series, complete with a QR code that will animate elements within the photo-op.

Other daily opportunities will include a 22-foot clock tower from the halls of Nickelodeon's live-action musical Monster High: The Movie, where fans will race against time to match objects to lockers designed for the iconic ghoul friends from the show. Besides Monster High, fans will get to step inside Patrick Star's underwater television to grab a selfie with Spongebob's bestie, gather around a campfire to meet 10-year-old SpongeBob, Patrick and their camp counselor Squidward for Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years, and grab some photos with the iconic Rugrats. There will also be daily opportunities to meet vocal artists and producers from the Spongebob universe, Transformers: EarthSpark, and voice talent from Rugrats and Avatar: Braving the Elements' Janet Varney and Dante Basco.

First up for Nickelodeon's panels will be Rugrats: The Babies are Back!, moderated by Jim Viscardi, Comicbook.com's Executive Editor, so hold on to your diapies! Those daring little babies return, and they're ready for adventure. This panel will feature the voice actors from the Paramount+ Original Series Rugrats, including EG Daily, who voices Tommy, Cheryl Chase, who provides the voice of the infamous Angelica, and Charlet Chung as the courageous Kimi, alongside executive producer Eryk Casemiro. The Rugrats panel will offer fans exclusive looks at the behind-the-scenes art and plenty of never-before-seen content, a live table read and will answer any burning questions about the show.

Nickelodeon's second panel, moderated by Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez, will be a deep-dive into SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe! where fans will get exclusive access to information on the original two spinoff series from SpongeBob Squarepants, The Patrick Star Show and Paramount+'s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The legendary voices from all three of the shows will attend, which includes Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Jill Talley, who voices Karen and Squidina, Kate Higgins as Narlene and Carlos Alazraqui as Nobby. The stars will be joined by executive producers of the shows Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller to guide fans through the exciting undersea adventure, revealing what's to come next from SpongeBob and his friends in Bikini Bottom.

Fans of Transformers will get to experience the newest generation of robots for Nickelodeon and Entertainment One's new original animated series on Paramount+ Transformers: EarthSpark, moderated by Den of Geek's Editor-in-Chief Mike Cecchini. The panel will showcase tons of behind-the-scenes looks at art, never-before-seen clips, the casting and a very first look at the all-new Hasbro toyline inspired by EarthSpark. The panel will also feature guests from the show like Danny Pudi, who voices Bumblebee, Kat Khavari as Twitch, Zeno Robinson as Thrash and the series' co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward. Autobots, roll out!

Finally, the last panel from Nickelodeon will give fans the chance to explore the beloved world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the official podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, co-produced by Nickelodeon and iHeartRadio, gearing up for their second season, the panel will include a live episode straight from SDCC. Attendees will get to join the hosts Varney, who voices Korra, and Basco, the voice of Prince Zuko, as well as other special guests for this unique once-in-a-lifetime panel to go behind the scenes of how Avatar was brought to life.