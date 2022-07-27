Nickelodeon is known as one of the top children's channels in history and remains that way today. These sitcoms which are filled with light-hearted gags and witty humor still hold today. This is why many people find themselves re-watching shows that premiered over 10 years ago.

Previously, Nickelodeon held out on releasing their shows on Netflix despite other popular shows releasing theirs. Finally, some of the greatest gems Nickelodeon has produced in the late 00s and early 10s are available for streaming.

'Kenan and Kel' (1997)

Kenan and Kel is a 90s sitcom about the lives of two best friends Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Kel (Kel Mitchell) who live in Chicago. The teenage boys get into wacky adventures and help each other out with the problems that come with them. Most of the plots circle around Kenan's main goal of getting rich which usually goes awry because of Kel's light-headed personality.

The show also features Kenan's family and his boss Chris Potter (Dan Frischman). The sitcom also has a unique opening, which features Kenan talking straight to the audience in front of a red curtain about how the episode is going to play out. Kel who is usually confused about what is going on opens and closes the show with the same line, "Aww, here it goes!"

'The Fairly OddParents' (1998)

This animated sitcom Fairly OddParents is centered around the life of Timmy Turner (Tara Strong), who is often neglected by his parents. Due to his lonely life, he is granted "Fairly OddParents" Cosmo (Jason Alexander) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee). Together the three work through the difficulties Timmy experiences in school from bullying. As well as outside of school from his evil nanny Vicky (Grey DeLisle).

With the use of Cosmo and Wanda's magical powers, Timmy can have anything he wishes. But, more often than not his wishes get him into more trouble than he was originally in. Which teaches Timmy lessons about how to handle his life problems on his own.

'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' (2003)

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide is a slapstick sitcom centered around the lives of middle schoolers Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser), Jennifer Mosely (Lindsey Shaw), and Simon Nelson-Cook (Daniel Curtis Lee). As the trio goes through quirky witty adventures, Ned helps himself and his classmates work through the struggles of middle school using his school survival guide.

What makes this series especially hilarious is its timing and use of slapstick sound effects which are not commonly used outside of animation. The show is also written by Scott Fellows who wrote the infamous Nickelodeon show Fairly OddParents which is why most of the sound effects sound familiar.

'Zoey 101' (2005)

Zoey 101 is a comedy-drama based on the teenage life of Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her friends who attend Pacific Coast Academy. The Pacific Coast Academy is a boarding school that just opened its attendance for girls. Following that decision, Zoey along with her friends Nicole Bristow (Alexa Nikolas), Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders), Dana Cruz (Kristin Herrera), and Lola Martinez (Victoria Justice) challenge common sexist stereotypes.

Zoey, her girlfriends, and her guy friends also go through crushes and the drama that comes with dating. Specifically, the show follows the slow romance between Zoey and Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn).

'Avatar the Last Airbender' (2005)

Avatar the Last Airbender is an action-adventure animated series that often includes drama. This nostalgic show is about a friend trio that includes the Avatar Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), Katara (Mae Whitman), and her brother Sokka (Jack DeSena). Later in the series, the group meets Topf Beifong (Jessie Flower) who also joins their squad. Altogether, they help to train Aang in his journey of restoring balance to the four nations within their world. Which have been at war with the dominating fire nation for 100 years due to Aang's disappearance and neglect from the world.

Despite the intense premise of the series, the show has philosophical wisdom as well as humorous gags to keep it light-hearted and digestible for kids. The series is a cult favorite because of its views on equality, peace, and wisdom. The show did so well there is even a spin-off called, The Legend of Korra.

'H2O Just Add Water' (2006)

H2O Just Add Water is a teen drama fantasy series about mermaids living in Australia. The show focuses on a trio of girls who wouldn't be friends if one magical night at Mako island didn't happen to bring them together. Somehow the three girls, Cleo Sertori (Phoebe Tonkin), Rikki Chadwick (Cariba Heine), and Emma Gilbert (Claire Holt) end up on the island during a full moon.

As they are attempting to find a way off the island the three fall into a cave. The cave hosts a moon pool that they all decide to swim through to leave. But, just as they are in the pool something magical happens with the full moon, and the three turn into mermaids. During the rest of the series, the three girls along with their close friend Louis (Angus McLaren) have to navigate keeping their lives totally normal without revealing their fishy secret.

'iCarly' (2007)

iCarly is a teen sitcom about Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam Puckett (Janette McCurdy), Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), and Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor). The gag humor-filled sitcom is about a web show that is hosted by Carly and Sam. The web series is light-hearted goofy gags and was very popular all around the world once it starts.

The three of them often deal with ridicule from principles, other internet celebrities, and students about their show. They also have to navigate the dramas of school life on top of their web show drama. The three also go through love and loss throughout the show making it a perfect balanced show for someone looking for light-hearted drama.

'Big Time Rush' (2009)

'Big Time Rush' is a sitcom created by Scott Fellows, the show follows four teenage boys who are just coming into their careers as a boy band. The four of them Kendall Knight (Kendall Schmidt), James Diamond (James Maslow), Carlos Garcia (Carlos Pena Jr.), and Logan Mitchell (Logan Henderson) along with Kendall's mother and sister go on wacky misadventures through Los Angeles.

The boys also have to deal with the drama of fame, while dealing with new budding romances. Along with the personal drama, the group works with their producer Gustavo (Stephen Kramer Glickman) and his assistant Kelly (Tanya Chisholm) who can be demanding at times which leads to conflict in the show.

'Victorious' (2010)

'Victorious', which is also written as 'VicTorious' is a play on words with the main character Tori Vega's (Victoria Justice) name. The sitcom focuses on Tori and her amazing opportunity to go to the famous Hollywood Arts High School where she meets her friends Andre Harris (Leon Thomas III), Robbie Shapiro (Matt Bennett), Rex Powers (Robbie's puppet), Jade West (Elizabeth Gillies), Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande), and Beck Oliver (Avan Jogia).

The group undergoes quirky struggles because of their bizarre and unique personalities. They also have weekly performances and challenges made by Sikowitz (Eric Lange).

'Sam and Cat' (2013)

Sam and Cat is a teen sitcom and spinoff of the two shows iCarly and Victorious. The main characters are Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande). The two girls move in with Cat's grandmother Nona (Maree Cheatham) after Sam rescues Cat from getting thrown in the back of a truck.

The two girls start a babysitting business called, "Sam and Cat's Super Rockin' Funtime Babysitting Service" which gets them into all sorts of adventures. This show is the perfect watch for anyone who loved Victorious or iCarly.

