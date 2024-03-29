The Big Picture Nickelodeon shows like Blue's Clues & Rugrats are being pulled from Paramount+ due to a new company focus.

More series pulled from the streamer include Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Big Nate.

Some previously removed content has found a new home on other streaming platforms.

The streaming landscape has had its fair share of ups and downs in the last year. A recurring trend in the industry has been removing content from streaming platforms and Paramount+ has become the latest to enact this as, in a surprising movie, the streamer is removing a handful of popular Nickelodeon titles.

According to Deadline, this includes Blue’s Clues & You, Rugrats, Are You Afraid of the Dark?,It’s Pony, Middlemost Post, Ollie’s Pack, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Santiago of the Seas, That Girl Lay Lay and Big Nate, the latter of which was a Paramount+ exclusive along with the Rugrats revival. There was no explanation given for the removed content, and it's even more of a surprise given Nickelodeon’s popularity. Many of the network’s programs are some of the most-watched/re-watched content on the platformm, and shows like Blue’s Clues & You are still airing new episodes.

Paramount Is Shifting Focus

Close

While Nick has been one of the crown jewels of Paramount the last four decades, that hasn’t been reflected in how they’ve been handling their most beloved properties on their streamer over the last year. Shows like the iCarly revival were canceled, while films like Zoey 102 weren’t marketed as widely as they could have been. Recently, the company has stated they were going to shift focus to “content with mass global appeal.” It appears Nick is the face of the brand's new approach, but many other shows not related to the kid-centric network have left the platform's exclusivity label behind like School Spirits starring Peyton List which can now also be watched on Netflix.

For parents who want to watch shows like Blue’s Clues & You with their kids, hopefully Paramount can find a new streaming home soon.