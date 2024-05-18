Nickelodeon, also fondly known as Nick, is one of the most popular networks for children's and teen television. While Nick got its start in 1979, it's peak essential programming started in the 90s and continued into the early 2000s. This kicked off Nickelodeon's green slime era, filled with slapstick sitcoms and goofy animated shows, which separated it from its competitor, The Disney Channel. Some Nick shows took off quickly, like iCarly, and became extremely popular, but others fizzled out after a few seasons.

In Nickelodeon's vast catalog of programming, there are a few TV shows that weren't recognized as much as they should have been for their memorable characters, premises, and entertaining plots. After all, children's TV is a pretty competitive market, and many of these shows are underrated due to being overshadowed by other Nick shows which aired at the same time. Now, many of these "forgotten" Nick shows are getting the appreciation they deserve.

10 The Tiny Chef Show

Creators: Rachel Larsen, Ozlem "Ozi" Akturk, and Adam Reid

Cooking shows, especially ones for kids, need a good premise to keep the attention of little ones, and The Tiny Chef Show, a stop-motion/live action show by Nick Jr., does just that and much more. Chef, voiced by Matt Hutchinson, a little herbivore who lives in a tree, cooks tiny dishes for his friends. In each episode, Chef, Olly, voiced by Odessa A'zion, his best friend who happens to be a robot, the snail Henry, and Ruby, a little fuzzy caterpillar, go on fun tiny culinary adventures.

Olly and Chef are a quirky little dynamic duo as they dance, sing, and cook around the kitchen.

The Tiny Chef Show is one of the most adorable shows on Nick. It's a joyful and upbeat show which celebrates friendship and food. From the tiny stove to the little spoons, the show's set and characters are extremely detailed, and it's fun to look closely at the background to take in every single detail. Olly and Chef are a quirky little dynamic duo as they dance, sing, and cook around the kitchen. There's even an in-house band that plays catchy music throughout the show. Adults will be just as entertained with guest appearances from celebrities like Kristen Bell and Danny Trejo, during the show's Dish with Chef segment, and iconic commentary from the show's announcers (RuPaul, Alan Cumming, and Nicole Beyer).

9 Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

Creator: Scott Fellow

Middle school is pretty tough to navigate without a guide. So, Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) creates a guide to share his tips on how to survive middle school. In Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Ned and his friends Moze (Lindsey Shaw) and Cookie (Daniel Lee Curtis) deal with Vice-Principal Crubbs, bullies, schoolwork, and first crushes.

In the early aughts, Nickelodeon had its fair share of teen shows set in schools, such as Victorious and Zoey 101, but these hit shows were set in schools that seemed too good to be true. These schools were too fancy and over-the-top. However, James K. Polk Middle School was the opposite; the setting felt a bit more realistic. It truly saved the school show, and made the genre fun again. But, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide didn't need to be completely realistic. This quirky comedy with its cartoon-like sound effects and slapstick antics made it standout from the more popular Nick shows.

8 Every Witch Way

Creators: Mariela Romero and Catharina Ledeboer

Like its title suggests, Every Witch Way, adapted from Grachi, is a show about teenage witches. Emma Alonso (Paola Andino) moves to Miami with her father, and she is enrolled in Iridium High. While she is dealing with adjusting to her new life, she finds out that she is a witch, and to make matters worse, she is the Chosen One, the most powerful witch. But, Emma isn't the only witch at her school; Maddie Van Pelt (Paris Smith) comes from a long line of witches. At the beginning, Maddie and Emma develop a rivalry as they both seek the affections of Daniel Miller (Nick Merico) and try to keep their magic a secret.

Every generation has their teenage witch show. There aren't too many supernatural shows on Nickelodeon and far fewer with witches. It could be that Every Witch Way didn't get as much credit as it did due to being overshadowed by the popularity of Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired around the same time. Every witch show needs to have a great sense of world building, and Every Witch Way does exactly that. There are witches who are watched over by Guardians, powerless witches, and Kanays, humans who have powers over natural elements. The lore is pretty evolved, which makes it an ideal show for anyone who loves fantasy. The show's drama is like a telenovela and the drama creates great tension between characters.

7 My Life As A Teenage Robot

Creator: Rob Renzetti

In 2003, Nickelodeon added My Life As A Teenage Robot to the Nicktoon lineup. Jenny (Janice Kawaye) wants to be a normal teenager. It's hard to be normal when your mom, Dr. Nora Wakeman (Candi Milo), created you to protect the Earth. When she isn't battling villains like Vexus (Eartha Kitt), the Cluster, or even the Space Bikers, Jenny loves to hang out with her friends, Brad Carbunkle (Chad Doreck), Sheldon Lee (Quinton Flynn), and Brad's younger brother, Tuck (Audrey Wasilewski).

One of the most underrated Nicktoons is definitely My Life As A Teenage Robot. While it didn't see as much success as the more popular Nicktoons, it's grown to be a beloved classic. First off, the opening theme song is catchy with its pop-punk aesthetic. But, it's not just the opening theme that makes this cartoon fun. The animation is well done, and looks like a fifties cartoon. The talented voice cast does an excellent job of creating likable characters, and the writers balanced epic sci-fi adventures with Jenny's everyday life.

6 The Haunted Hathaways

Creator: Robert Peacock

The Haunted Hathaways premiered in 2013, and it ran for just two seasons. Michelle Hathaway (Ginifer King) relocates her family to New Orleans, where she opens up a bakery, Pi Squared. Her daughters, Taylor (Amber Frank) and Frankie (Breanna Yde), discover that their new house is haunted by a family of ghosts, The Prestons. The father, Ray (Chico Benymon), and his sons, Miles (Curtis Harris) and Louie (Benjamin Flores Jr.), form a friendship with the Hathaways, and they decide to live together in the house.

Since it is a children's show, The Haunted Hathaways is more fun than scary. Although it can be cheesy with the laugh track, it's an upbeat supernatural comedy for the whole family. Haunted Hathaway fans love the goofy antics between Louie and Frankie, and that alone makes this Nick show worth a watch. There's even an action-packed crossover episode between The Thundermans and The Haunted Hathaways.

5 The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo

Creator: Alan Goodman

The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo was a SNICK (Saturday Night Nickelodeon) staple which was a programming block geared towards teens, in the late 90s. The show ran from 1996 to 1998 for four seasons. The first season was set in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and the second season was in Boston. The show starred Irene Ng as Shelby Woo and Pat Morita, of Karate Kid fame, as her grandfather. When she wasn't at school or working with Grandpa Woo at the inn, Shelby helped out as a civilian at the police station. Shelby solves the mysteries with assistance from her friends, Noah Allen and Cindy Ornette, much to the disapproval of Grandpa Woo and Detective Whit Hineline.

It was also a big step in Asian representation, at a time when shows were not diverse.

The show was around the same time as another show, The Secret World of Andy Mack, which was also about a young intelligent woman solving mysteries. It was also a big step in Asian representation, at a time when shows were not diverse. What's unique about The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo is that it encourages people to solve the mysteries alongside Shelby, and it kept fans guessing about whom the true culprit was, which made the show engaging for anyone who loves to figure out a good mystery.

4 True Jackson, VP

Creator: Andy Gordon

In True Jackson, VP, which ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon, 15-year-old True Jackson (Keke Palmer) is discovered by Max Madigan (Greg Proops), the President of Mad Style. Madigan likes True's sense of style, and makes True the Vice President of Youth Apparel. As True learns the ins and outs of the fashion world, she also must deal with being a teenager. She hires her best friend, Lulu (Ashley Argota), to be her assistant, and Ryan (Matt Shively), True's other best friend, helps out whenever he can.

Even though it is a show for pre-teens and teens, True Jackson, VP is one of those shows that adults would also enjoy watching. Some of the scenarios True and her friends get into are wacky, but that's part of the show's charm. It has The Devil Wears Prada energy minus the looming presence of Miranda Priestly. True Jackson, VP wouldn't be the show that it is without the talented Keke Palmer. Palmer is the queen of comedic timing, and she shines as the star of True Jackson, VP.

3 The Brothers García

Creators: Jeff Valdez, Gibby Cevallos, and Mike Cevallos

The Brothers García ran for four years on Nickelodeon during the early 2000s. It was often compared to other family sitcoms, such as Malcolm in the Middle, which might be why it didn't take off as much as it did. The show's Wonder Years-like premise distinguished its storytelling from other teen sitcoms. The show is shown from the perspective of the youngest García sibling, Larry (Alvin Alvarez), as he tries to get along with his brothers, Carlos (Jeffrey Licon) and George (Bobby Gonzalez), and his sister, Lorena (Vaneza Pitynski), as they grow up in suburban San Antonio, Texas.

Despite these comparisons to similar sitcoms, the show quickly became a groundbreaking TV show for breaking down stereotypes about Mexican-American families. What made The Brothers García such an entertaining show was the cast's phenomenal comedic timing, as well as, the charming narration by John Leguizamo as adult Larry. A reboot of the show titled, The Garcías, was released on MAX in 2022, but is no longer available.

The Brothers Garcia is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

2 As Told By Ginger

Creator: Emily Kapnek

As Told by Ginger is narrated by Ginger Foutley (Melissa Disney), a young, creative red-headed girl who lives in Sheltered Shrubs with her mother Lois and brother Carl. The show follows Ginger, her best friends, Dodie (Aspen Miller), Macie (Jackie Harris), and Darren (Kenny Blank) from middle school through high school as they deal with typical teen drama. In junior high, Ginger is befriended by a popular girl, Courtney Gripling (Liz Georges), who wants to understand what it is like to be part of her clique.

Nick fans might recognize the animation style of As Told by Ginger, and that's because the show was produced by Klasky Csupo, known for other animated shows like Rocket Power and Rugrats. Although these shows were pretty popular, As Told By Ginger wasn't as well known at the time; however, it's starting to get more recognition due to a rise in Millennial cartoon nostalgia. The show tackles themes many other animated shows centering on teens at the time wouldn't have approached, such as mental health and divorce. This made As Told by Ginger a pretty relatable show for teens, and it is one of the biggest reasons why the show deserves a second look.

1 Gullah Gullah Island

Creators: Maria Perez-Brown, Kathleen Minton Capano, and Kit Laybourne

It's hard to think of Nick Jr. in the 90s without picturing Gullah Gullah Island. It was the first preschool children's show to feature a Black family. The show follows the adventures of Natalie (Natalie Daise), Ron (Ron Daise), their children, and their pet, the yellow Binyah-Binyah Polliwog (Philip D. Garcia) as they live and play on Gullah Gullah Island, a fictional island inspired by St. Helena Island off the coast of South Carolina.

The music is timeless, and each episode teaches important lessons in memorable ways. It also taught children about the Gullah culture, and even highlighted the Gullah language.

Gullah Gullah Island has become a classic for preschoolers and nostalgic for anyone who grew up watching the show when it aired. The music is timeless, and each episode teaches important lessons in memorable ways. It also taught children about the Gullah culture, and even highlighted the Gullah language. Even after the show ended, it continued to gain momentum as media outlets and fans to revisit Gullah Gullah Island and its effect on educating people about Gullah Geechee culture.

