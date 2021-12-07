And somehow they announce this on a Tuesday?

Game developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment have announced a new fighter for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and in a strange turn of events, the game's first downloadable content character DLC is none other than everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving cat, Garfield. Expect to add the furball to your game and fight Mondays on December 9 (which is sadly not a Monday).

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl itself was recently released in October, bringing loads of nostalgia for all of us, as well as Nickelodeon’s own quirky answer to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fan favorites from shows such as SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more, all show up to fight it out in a variety of Nickelodeon-themed backdrops in 20 levels, including Jellyfish Fields from Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Technodrome, and more.

The game also has multiplayer capabilities for up to 4 players and the option for competitive multiplayer online play.

Image via GameMill Entertainment

RELATED: 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl': 5 Characters We'd Like to See Throw Down

As for expected extra content, players can expect Garfield to be a free downloadable character addition with one more free character update planned. However, there are several characters planned to be added, but you’ll have to pay for those. There has been no word yet on what to expect for future additional characters.

All-Star Brawl is part of the ongoing Nickelodeon Super Brawl series which started out as browser games on Nick.com, then partially went mobile with its sixth installment after the other games were discontinued on the main website. All-Star Brawl is marked as the first to be released on consoles.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.

Here’s the announcement trailer for the Garfield DLC because why not:

First ‘The King’s Man’ Social Reactions Say It's Tonally All Over the Place, But With a Wild Rhys Ifans Performance Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email