"She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom," Supernatural creator Eric Kripke wrote in remembrance of the former actress.

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew loved her.”

Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke said he was “gutted” to learn of Aycox’s passing in a remembrance he shared on Twitter. “Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away,” Kripke wrote, “Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Aycox was born in Oklahoma in 1975 and made her television debut in 1996 during an episode of the television show Weird Science. Her acting career took off in the 1990s when she appeared in episodes of L.A. Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Boy Meets World, and The X-Files. She made her first film debut in 1997 when she starred in Defying Gravity alongside Daniel Chilson and Linna Carter. Other films she has appeared in include Jeepers Creepers, Crime and Punishment in Suburbia, Dead Birds, and The Girl on the Train.

Aycox was most known for her portrayal of Meg Masters, a human possessed by a demon, in the first four seasons of the CW show Supernatural. Supernatural is an American fantasy series that follows brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) as they fight paranormal beings. Aycox appeared as Meg in several episodes of the series between Seasons 1-4, which included “Scarecrow,” “Shadows,” “Salvation,” “Devil’s Trap,” and “Are You There, God?” Her last appearance on the series came in a Season 5 episode, where her possessed character appeared in archival footage.

Our thoughts are with Aycox's family and friends.