New Year’s Nicktoons Continues with ‘Catscratch’ | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

Sean Paul Ellis and Dave Trumbore of Saturday Mourning Cartoons continue their annual (terrible) tradition of New Year’s Nicktoons! Next up in the rotation is everyone’s favorite Nicktoon: Catscratch!

Wait, what? You don’t remember this 2005 toon featuring the voices of Wayne Knight, Kevin McDonald, and Rob Paulsen? That’s okay, we didn’t either.

Listen along with us as we get into all things ‘Catscratch’ and decide whether it’s worth saving or destined for The Dip.

