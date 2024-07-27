The Big Picture Doctor Who fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming Christmas special with a surprise message from star Nicola Coughlan.

Ncuti Gatwa promises "a beautiful journey" in the upcoming Christmas episode during our exclusive interview.

Coughlan plays Joy, who appears to be the Doctor's companion for the upcoming episode.

While there were no surprises physically on the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, Doctor Who fans were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming Christmas Special accompanied by a special message from one of its stars, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton). The general theme of the plot is the "a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone," according to writer of the special and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

Today, Collider's Sam Coley spoke with current showrunner Russell T. Davies as well as Ncuti Gatwa about the plans for the upcoming Christmas special at the Collider Media Studio. The plot picks up after the end of Season 1 where we see Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) reunite with her biological mother and part ways with the Doctor to get to know her new family dynamic. "When we find him, he's sad." Gatwa says "He's bored and he's looking for an adventure. He's lost his best pal!" The setup seems par for the course of past Christmas specials. Davies says missing Ruby is "what it's about in many ways, isn't it? That he's missing her."

Nicola Coughlan's Joy Teaches the Doctor A Lot

Close

While Joy doesn't seem to be teaching The Doctor about the rules of Regency England (no corsets for Coughlan this time around!), Gatwa confirms that joy "teaches him a lot." Gatwa affirmed that Joy is perhaps "exactly what the Doctor needs," after Coley suggested as much. In the sneak peek from San Diego Comic-Con, Joy is seen checking into an Inn at Christmastime. She's settling in when all at once a Silurian, in a suit no less, walks through the door. Shortly after Joy is understandably startled by the Prehistoric Alien in her hotel room, the Doctor stumbles in, offering Joy a cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte.

Whether or not that culinary combination sounds revolting to your tastebuds, this scenes seems to be the jumping off point for what Gatwa calls, "a beautiful journey together where they learn about themselves and they find themselves." The Christmas specials made a return last year after they were absent during Chris Chibnall's tenture as showrunner. Steven Moffat, who is writing the Christmas special, tells fans to strap in because "it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see."

The Christmas special will air this Christmas on Disney+ in the US. You can catch up on Season 1 of Doctor Who now on the streaming service.

Doctor Who 9 10 The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Watch on Disney+