When it comes to reality TV, people often forget that Hollywood celebrities also enjoy watching cheesy reality shows as comfort. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna have not been shy about showing how much they love all things Bravo. Most recently, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has been talking about her love of all things Bravo and has not been shy about how much she loves the network.

Throughout her time on the Bridgerton press tour promoting, people have asked her different questions about how she feels about the other shows, and she has stayed true to herself in expressing her feelings about many reality TV stars. During her press tour, she mentioned her dream of becoming a pop star, specifically for gay men. She was comparing the impact of Countess Luann De Lesseps with her many songs. Her being a super fan sparked an interest in actually making that dream come true.

Nicola Coughlan Releases a Summer Anthem

Coughlan is best known for portraying Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. When she is not busy portraying this amazing character, she will gladly speak with anyone about all things Bravo. She has admitted in many interviews that she is very chronically online, and her knowledge of it has gained her many more fans. While she was promoting Bridgerton, an interviewer from Hits Radio UK asked her about her dream job, inquiring if she wasn't an actress, and her answer made many Housewives fans feel seen. "You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men? That's like my dream job," she said. "They don't even really sing. They just list things. They're like, 'Shoes, and private yachts. Caviar, and more shoes.'"

This may have been a very small callout, but viewers were quick to connect the song she was talking about to Luan De Lesseps's hit song "Chic C'est La Vie," in which she lists different items that make her happy, like "Gems, jets, silhouette, champagne in the sky. Fine premieres and fireworks every single night. Gold, diamonds, caviar, life is but a dream. When every day you're living in is featured on TV."

From that moment on, fans were intrigued by it, and on June 28, Coughlan announced she would be releasing a song called "Shoes". This may have been something that could have been overlooked, but the actor is showing her passion for reality TV through music. Not only did she release the song, but all proceeds from the song will go towards the charities Not a Phase and The Trevor Project.

She announced the release by saying, "Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan, and the other great lyricists, I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to [Ellis Miah] in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla. Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration, I live for you."

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

