Nicolas Cage is an actor like no other. Cage began his career in the 1980s, showing a tremendous amount of dedication and emotional authenticity in each film that he appeared in. He even earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his breathtaking performance in the 1995 drama Leaving Las Vegas.

However, Cage's willingness to do seemingly any project that was offered to him significantly diluted his star power. Still, his footprint on the action genre is undisputed. From overblown and campy 90s classics to more grounded thrillers in the modern age, Cage is among the action genre's most notable and celebrated leading men. The movies represent the best of his action portfolio, cementing his reputation as an icon of the genre.

10 'The Trust' (2016)

Directors: Alex and Ben Brewer

The Trust is classic Cage. The film itself isn't that much different than any other low-budget crime thriller, but the chemistry between Cage and his co-star, the weird and great Elijah Wood, works so well that it doesn't even matter. The pair star as a duo of dirty cops that attempt to improve their circumstances by pulling off a small-time heist.

Cage chews the scenery, leaning into his more eccentric qualities; anyone who ever wanted to see Cage deliver the line "here's the drill" before operating an actual drill will be enchanted with The Trust. Although Cage's early work was lauded, the past two decades have seen him working on many low-budget genre movies that do not rise to the level of his talent. The Trust is a great reminder that Cage is still a great actor who can turn even a straightforward heist thriller into something special.

9 'Knowing' (2009)

Director: Alex Proyas

Knowing reflects Cage's popularity within science fiction, a genre that he has been known to step into every once in a while. Cage stars as a grieving widower who discovers a time capsule that reveals details about impending natural disasters. Despite the seemingly incredulous premise, director Alex Proyas creates a sense of anxiety that permeates every clue unraveled about the capsule itself.

What could've been a generic conspiracy thriller becomes a one-of-a-kind thriller thanks to Cage's serious treatment of the material. Although it seems like the type of role where he would exaggerate, Cage surprisingly gives one of his more emotional and nuanced performances. Knowing is an ambitious film that attempts to grapple with the inescapable nature of tragedy. Despite its science fiction elements, the film deals with the reality of loss, heartbreak, and morning. It's not quite a masterpiece - far from it, in fact - but it's a superior sci-fi thriller where the world actually ends, a refreshing twist on the usual disaster formula.

8 'National Treasure' (2004)

Director: Jon Turteltaub

The 2004 adventure film National Treasure spawned one of Cage's few franchise vehicles. Despite his popularity, he has only guest-starred in a few recurring film sagas and doesn't have many that he can call his own. Cage stars as Benjamin Gates, a history advocate whose family has spent a lifetime searching for a mysterious treasure linked to important items in American history.

Playing to a broad audience, National Treasure has since become a cult classic, inspiring the 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets and the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series has become as iconic as it is because of its unique protagonist; no one but Cage could turn a goofy history buff into the lead character of an action franchise. Safe and universally relatable, National Treasure is the perfect family adventure movie and one of Cage's most purely entertaining vehicles.

7 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (2000)

Director: Dominic Sena

Gone in 60 Seconds proved that a little Cage star power could turn a largely forgettable action thriller into a genuine classic. The original 1974 film isn't anything special, but Cage's ridiculous performance in the 2000 remake as the master car thief "Memphis" Raines is so gleefully silly that it makes the film's ludicrous heist sequences seem plausible in comparison.

Although it's one of Cage's sillier roles, he does generate some genuine sympathy for Raines during the scenes with his brother, Kip (Giovanni Ribisi). It's a reminder that Cage is one of the rare performers who's both a great actor and a great movie star. The film's stunts loom larger than any of the actors as director Dominic Sena constructs electrifying chase sequences that push the confines of reality. While the action would have been enough to make the film entertaining, Cage's wildly eccentric performance makes Gone in 60 Seconds much more entertaining.

6 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved that Cage could be a scene-stealer even when he wasn't even on screen. Although Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has fun introducing many alternate versions of the titular webslinger, Cage's role as the enigmatic Spider-Man Noir has become a particular fan favorite. This brooding detective version of Spider-Man bears a lot in common with the classic characters that Humphrey Bogart played in the 1940s - and if there's anyone who can do a great Bogart impression, it's Cage!

Cage voiced animated characters before, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is unique because of how much agency he brought to the role. Although Spider-Man Noir may seem like a darker anti-hero, he's driven by the same motivations as the rest of the Spider-People. Into the Spider-Verse pushed the boundaries of what was possible with animation, and the voice cast was an additional yet crucial aspect behind the film's success.

5 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Mandy wouldn't have worked with any other actor but Nicolas Cage in the titular role. A film about a chainsaw-wielding madman avenging the death of his one true love (Andrea Risenborough) sounds overblown, and it is. However, Cage also turns his role into a heartbreaking one. The endearing romantic chemistry between Cage and Riseborough during the early scenes makes the eventual carnage even more satisfying.

Although Mandy shares a lot in common with midnight movies shown in grindhouse theaters, its strong characterization makes it more than just a great guilty pleasure movie. Mandy's action sequences are brutal, and the violence is often shocking, but the film is a sincere love story at heart. Indeed, Mandy may be the most emotional performance Cage has ever given, providing a striking contrast that makes the film a bonafide modern classic.

4 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cage has flirted with the superhero genre more than a few times, but his starring role in Ghost Rider wasn't exactly a great showcase for what he loved about the genre. However, Cage did get a great superhero role in the 2010 comic book parody Kick-Ass. Even though Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular crime fighter, Cage steals the film as the eccentric masked vigilante Big Daddy. The unhinged hero has genuine affection for his daughter Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace-Moretz), grounding the film in a sense of emotional realism that it wouldn't have otherwise.

Kick-Ass is highly satirical of the superhero genre, standing out above its competition with a subversive and brutal approach to the formula. Cage does a great job parodying the brooding anti-hero, as Big Daddy feels modeled off of superheroes like Batman or Daredevil. Cage brought something special to the first film, and the 2013 sequel Kick-Ass 2 suffered from his absence.

3 'Con Air' (1997)

Director: Simon West

There were many attempts to make a version of "Die Hard on a plane," including the sequel Die Hard 2: Die Harder. However, Simon West's 1997 action classic Con Air has them all beat when it comes to genuine lunacy. Cage stars as the convicted criminal Cameron Poe and delivers an accent so bizarre that it's impossible not to laugh at every line he delivers. Cage nearly meets his match in Con Air when it comes to overacting; John Malkovich's performance as the criminal Sirus "The Virus" is an unhinged masterclass.

Con Air is the type of film that only Cage could have starred in. The role requires complete sincerity despite the over-the-top action set pieces and ridiculous supporting characters. Cage's ability to generate sympathy for Poe, a character who is on a redemptive path, makes Con Air one of the most chaotic, bombastic, and outright best action films from the 1990s.

2 'Face/Off' (1997)

Director: John Woo

There isn't a single compilation video of Cage's greatest moments that doesn't include the first few minutes of Face/Off. Cage enters the film dancing in a church as a choir sings in the background, and his performance only continues to get weirder as John Woo's action classic continues. The joy of Face/Off is seeing both Cage and John Travolta attempt to capture each other's qualities, allowing them to lean into their eccentricities. Face/Off is 138 minutes long and contains a ton of exposition; it's a credit to Cage's star power that the film never feels boring.

John Woo is one of the most influential action directors. In Face/Off, he takes many of the groundbreaking techniques he established in his Hong Kong action films and introduces them to American audiences. The result is a movie with propulsive energy and wicked dark comedy that feels unique compared to its contemporaries. Cage and Travolta were able to get on Woo's wavelength and transform Face/Off into one of the most gleefully and gloriously ridiculous action films ever made.

1 'The Rock' (1996)

Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay isn't a favorite among critics, but 1996's The Rock remains one of the quintessential action thrillers of all time. The film shows everything that Bay does best: explosions and cheesy one-liners actually make sense! On a purely visceral level, The Rock is an astounding example of the best of post-Die Hard action filmmaking. However, the chemistry between Cage and Sean Connery transforms what could have been an empty bit of spectacle into a personal, funny, and occasionally heartfelt example of absurd maximalist cinema.

The Rock is just as kinetic as any of Bay's other films, but unlike the Transformers films, there's an emphasis on character. The big-budget spectacle feels justified because of Cage's wacky performance as the FBI Agent Stanley Goodspeed, a strange protagonist whose unique mannerisms could have only been captured by Cage. The Rock is pure action pleasure, an endlessly entertaining adventure that will keep audiences on the edge and Cage's finest hour within the genre.

