Nicolas Cage has been known to take on some pretty outlandish roles during his decades-long career, but 2024 saw him deliver an unforgettable performance in Oz Perkins’ horror-thriller, Longlegs. While audiences were divided about how the Maika Monroe-led feature turned out, Cage fans may very well be sleeping on another spooky title that arrived earlier this year. The good news is that Hulu subscribers will soon be able to get caught up with the action-heavy scarefest, as Arcadian is set to arrive on the streamer in the new year. Featuring supporting performances from Jaeden Martell (IT) and Maxwell Jenkins (A Family Man), Arcadian is sure to get your heart pumping and keep you on the edge of your seat.

Mirroring movies like The Village and A Quiet Place, the scare factor of Arcadian is all about the unseen and the unknown. The movie centers around a father, Paul (Cage), and his two teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), who are attempting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. Danger lurks around every corner for the trio, but particularly at night when monsters come out of their hiding places and threaten to destroy everything in their path. Paul has trained his children well, ensuring that they’ll be able to survive in the world alone, skills that quickly come in handy when he’s rendered helpless and is forced to allow the boys to take care of him. Relying on everything they’ve been taught, the siblings band together to solidify their survival.

‘Arcadian’ Wins Over a Tough Audience

Featuring a supporting ensemble that includes Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga), Joe Dixon (The Mummy Returns), and Samantha Coughlin (The Gorge), the Benjamin Brewer-helmed feature is a solid entry from the filmmaker who worked alongside screenwriter Michael Nilon. The horror genre is never one to hurt for fans, but with that in mind, it’s also a place where audiences will be completely open and honest about their feelings – especially if those feelings lean toward disdain. Luckily for the folks behind the movie, Arcadian was generally a hit with critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the thriller is Certified Fresh with a 78% critics’ approval rating, while viewers were a little harsher, giving it 56%.

For the last few months, Arcadian has been streaming exclusively on Shudder. But, those who don’t have the horror-centered streamer can now count down the days until the title’s Hulu arrival on January 24.