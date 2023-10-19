While looking back over the illustrious career of Hollywood enigma Nicolas Cage, it's clear that the man puts in the work. Exceptionally experimental, Cage's signature style has shape-shifted over a career spanning more than one hundred and thirty films. From stealing the Declaration of Independence in Disney's blockbuster franchise National Treasure to fighting his way through a restaurant of possessed animatronics in the indie Dark-Comedy Willy's Wonderland, Cage has done it all.

Set to finally collaborate this fall with Academy Award-winning studio A24 in their upcoming comedy Dream Scenario, Cage plays a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. Set for release on Nov 10, there's no better time than now for a deep dive into the ten best Nic Cage comedies, in anticipation of another hilarious performance from the universally agreed greatest actor of all time, 'The Cage'.

10 'Peggy Sue Got Married' (1988)

Making unusual acting choices early in his career, Cage's approach to his role in Peggy Sue Got Married is wholly unique and, for better or worse, the film's stand-out performance. Reportedly hesitant to accept the role of 'Crazy Charlie', the unfaithful high school sweetheart to Kathleen Turner's Peggy Sue, Cage eventually signed on after the film's director (his uncle Francis Ford Coppola) agreed to let him take vocal inspiration from The Gumby Show's Pokey.

As Cages' Pee-wee Herman-esque mannerisms contend with the honest and dramatic performance given by his co-star Kathleen Turner, the result is a more than slightly confused sense of tone that bleeds into nearly all their shared scenes. Nevertheless, Cages' performance blurs the lines between comedic genius and madness perfectly, bringing an everlasting rewatchability to the film that continues to keep it relevant.

9 'The Family Man' (2000)

Set on Christmas Eve, The Family Man tells the tale of Jack Campbell (Cage), a businessman ruled by his career who following a chance run-in with a supernatural Taxi Driver (Don Cheadle) is transported to an alternate reality where instead of dedicating his life to his work, he married his high school sweetheart and started a family.

Bearing a strong resemblance to the plot ofIt's a Wonderful Life, The Family Man stands on its own two feet by being a Cage film through and through. Leaning heavily on the charm that the actor brings to the character of Jack, the film is unashamedly light-hearted, funny and hopeful, making for an easily digestible and highly enjoyable film perfect for movie-goers after something relativity safe.

8 'Valley Girl' (1983)

In this 1980s teen classic, Julie (Deborah Foreman), a girl from the valley, meets Randy (Nicolas Cage), a punk from the city. Falling in love and from two different worlds, the couple navigates the murky waters of teenage social groups, striving to stay together despite judgment from Julie's shallow and trendy friends.

A love letter to Southern California’s valley culture, Valley Girlbecame a cultural phenomenon and a trend-setting teen romance that would influence the progression of an entire genre. Both director Martha Coolidge's and Cage's first big break in the industry, Coolidge discovered Cage while sifting through a pile of rejected headshots used for The Breakfast Club. Following a brief script reading, Coolidge has said she instantly offered Cage the role.

7 'The Weather Man' (2005)

When faced with the pressures of going through a divorce while also failing to live up to the expectations of his terminally ill father, David Spritz (Nicolas Cage), a Chicago weather forecaster, begins to contemplate the compatibility of his professional and personal accomplishments. A remarkably underrated slice-of-life dark comedy, The Weather Man skillfully satirizes the American Dream while also showcasing the tragic consequences tied to having an elitist career.

Led by accomplished American director Gore Verbinski(The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) during the height of his career and boasting an incredibly nuanced performance from Cage as a broken man who aspires to become a valuable and appreciated part of society, The Weather Man is an underappreciated hidden-gem from both talents.

6 'Renfield' (2023)

A more conventional comedy than the other entries on this list, Renfield stars Cage as the infamous horror villain Count Dracula. A modern re-telling loosely based on the characters from Bram Stoker's classic Horror novel Dracula, Renfield focuses on the vampire's long-term assistant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) as he attempts to leave what he considers to be an abusive work relationship.

A Horror Comedy through and through, Renfield is a vampire parody loaded with gore that's as silly as a Nic Cage-led Dracula film ought to be. Not for the easily offended, heads and limbs fly as Cage's over-the-top villain flies into blood-fueled rages in the blink of an eye. Ultimately stealing every scene he's in, it's only a shame that Cage doesn't have more screen time, as the script pushes him to the back, opting to focus primarily on Hoult's less charismatic Renfield.

5 Vampire's Kiss (1988)

In one of his most infamous performances, Vampire's Kiss sees Cage embodying Peter Loew, a white-collar New Yorker who wakes one morning paranoid that he is a vampire. A bizarre premise that calls for an equally confused performance, Cage portrays Loew's downward spiral into mania with an unnerving intensity that has become infamous and iconic.

Demonstrating yet again his unparalleled experimental nature, Cage, for a scene scripted to have Loew sucking on a raw egg, pitched the idea instead to eat live cockroaches himself. These freakish on-camera antics seemingly paid off, as the film is now considered the ultimate blueprint for Cage’s career of wild and absurd performances.

4 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Shortly after Loretta Castorini (Cher) agrees to marry her casual fling Johnny Cammareri, she begins to fall for his younger brother Ronny (Cage), causing one mess of a family affair. A celebration of complicated love, Moonstruck is a romantic comedy that's as strange as they come. Starring Nicolas Cage alongside Cher, the film was one of the most financially successful features of 1987 and even won three Oscars.

Packed to the brim with drama, Moonstruck has tables flipped in anger and shouting matches between family members, mirrored by passionate and frankly beautiful performances from its leads, who both positively ooze with charm.

3 'Adaptation' (2002)

A Spike Jonze dramedy, Adaptation tells the story of Charlie Kaufman (Cage), who when tasked with writing an adaptation of the book The Orchid Thief, is engulfed with an all-consuming writer's block that threatens to destroy not only his career but his social and family life too. Playing both Charlie Kaufman and his directionless twin brother Donald, Cage fans get a double bill of crazy in Adaptation.

Complex and hilarious, on one hand, Adaptation is a fascinatingly meta exploration of Hollywood film tropes that ponders the eb and flows of the entire creative process, even beginning with Kaufman sorrowfully asking himself “Do I have an original thought in my head?”, while in the other it's a damn Spike Jonze comedy!

2 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

In the Coen Brothers' sophomore feature film, Raising Arizona, Cage plays serial criminal H.I. McDunnough, who after marrying a local police officer, discovers he can't conceive with his new wife. Desperate to start a family, the newlyweds hatch a diabolical plan to kidnap a newborn babe, resulting in a chaotic and bloody chase.

Equipped with a ridiculous pair of mutton chops and an unsettling 'meth stare', Cage seems right at home within the world of this film, which is equally energetic and eccentric as the actor. Sheer lunacy from its first frame, this heist-comedy plays out like something from a Looney Tunes cartoon and is unrelentingly hilarious.

1 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Completely self-aware, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent unashamedly cashes in on the eccentric persona Cage has built over his entire career. Satirizing Hollywood and the movie-making process in the same vein as Adaptation, the real difference here is that Cage plays himself, or at least a more eccentric and self-absorbed version of himself that his fans have, in a way, willed into being.

The meta-comedy's strongest asset is its ingeniouspairing of Cage and his on-screen partner Pedro Pascal, who throughout the film share an endearing buddy-cop dynamic, surprisingly becoming one of the most wholesome fictional friendships to pop up in film in recent years. Writhe with Cageisms, Unbearable Weight pays homage to Cage's best work while also adding itself to that esteemed collection, making it the perfect ending for a good 'ol Cage marathon.

