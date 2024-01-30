The Big Picture Nicolas Cage's performance in Birdy showcased his ability to master different tones and elevate a film into an underrated classic.

Cage fearlessly took on the emotionally nuanced role of Al, capturing the pain of a generation and treating the material with respect.

Birdy laid the groundwork for Cage's reputation of going above and beyond to get into character, showcasing his willingness to take risks in his acting career.

Although he’s given many brilliant performances, the mythology surrounding Nicolas Cage has somehow surpassed any individual film that he’s appeared in. With his notorious on-set antics, strange performative decisions, baffling line deliveries, and odd choice of projects, Cage has never failed to be interesting on screen, even when the films he appears in don’t rise to the level of his commitment. Although Cage now makes several movies each year, many of which slip under the radar, there was a point early on in his career when he had to prove his merits to a skeptical industry. The 1984 coming-of-age war drama Birdy was one of Cage’s breakthrough roles, indicating that he would go beyond what was expected of him to get into character.

What Is ‘Birdy’ About?

Set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during the mid 1960s, Birdy follows a teenage boy nicknamed “Birdy” (Matthew Modine) and his idiosyncratic neighbor Al Columbato (Cage). The two boys share a love of aviation and a fascination with animals, and begin to get into trouble as they begin a series of peculiar adventures. However, the film takes a serious turn once they are both drafted by the United States military and dispatched to the Vietnam War. Birdy is a coming-of-age drama about the loss of innocence, and required two deep performances from its young stars. While Birdy was arguably a breakout role for Modine, it’s Cage’s performance that elevates it into an underrated classic.

Cage brilliantly masters the change of tone within Birdy, as the film starts off as a fairly lighthearted adolescent drama. While it’s suggested that both Birdy and Al have familial issues that make it hard for them to relate to their peers, the film celebrates the unique connection they form; there’s a fairy tale-like whimsicalness to seeing the two teenagers try to catch pigeons and venture off to the Atlantic City boardwalk. While Cage is no stranger to comedy, Birdy showed how he could inhabit the mindset of a peculiar, yet well-intentioned adolescent character who simply hasn’t found his place in the world. The charisma that Cage has in these early moments makes the film’s tonal change feel even more jarring once Al and Birdy return from combat.

While Birdy does not show footage of combat itself, Cage delivers a sensitive depiction of a young man struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. There are extended sequences of Birdy expressing dissociative behavior because of his experiences, and Al desperately pleading with him to remember the more innocent times that they had together. While Modine deserves credit for showing the psychological effects that war had on Birdy, Cage is able to express the frustration that Al feels about losing a friend. Even though Birdy is still alive, Al can’t help but feel like the near silent, terrified soldier that he is talking to is a mere shadow of the boy that he grew up with.

‘Birdy’ Established the Legend of Nicolas Cage

Although he had earned a breakout role in his uncle Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 masterpiece Rumble Fish, Birdy showed that Cage was brave enough to take on emotionally nuanced parts. While his early roles in Valley Girl and Fast Times At Ridgemont High certainly showcased his unique personality, Birdy required him to capture the pain of an entire generation as he conveys depression, heartbreak, and isolation. It was a risky endeavor for any young actor, as the role risked being offensive if it came off as inauthentic; additionally, the whimsical nature of the early interactions between Al and Birdy could easily be misperceived as melodramatic. Thankfully, Cage was able to deliver an emotionally resonant performance that treated the material with the respect that it required.

The role was not one Cage treated lightly, as he admitted that he was “terrified of the role of Al” because he “didn't know how to get to the places the role was asking [him] to go emotionally.” In order to relate to Al’s experiences, Cage lost 15 pounds and removed two of his teeth. While many actors may have balked at taking such extreme measures for just one film, Cage cited the role as “a once-in–a-lifetime-part” that “deserved that much.” He stated that he “wanted to look like [he] was hit by a bomb,” and needed to change his physicality to give him “a feeling of what [he] had lost.”

While it’s not always heralded as one of his most essential films, Birdy laid the groundwork for the over-the-top performances that Cage would become renowned for. Cage indicated that he would go above and beyond to get into character, regardless of the role. He has been able to unlock a piece of himself within all of his parts; between playing a depressed writer in Leaving Las Vegas, a heartbroken biker in Mandy, a ruthless arms dealer in Lord of War, and himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, it seems like there’s nothing that Cage can’t do.

‘Birdy’ Director Alan Parker Was an Unheralded Genius

While Cage’s performance is perhaps what Birdy is best remembered for, the film serves as further evidence that Alan Parker is one of the most underrated directors of all-time. While he may not be a household name like Spike Lee or Quentin Tarantino, Parker’s filmography is stacked with classics within a wide multitude of genres. Between the surrealistic music film Pink Floyd: The Wall, the gripping true crime drama Mississippi Burning, the bizarre horror film Angel Heart, the musical dramedy The Commitments, and the gripping political thriller Midnight Express, Parker had a versatility that was comparable to Cage’s.

While collaborating with Parker would have been a career highlight for most actors, Cage has worked with many of the greatest filmmakers of all-time. What’s most impressive about his career is that despite working with such noted veterans as Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese, Cage has often worked with up-and-coming filmmakers in some of his most obscure movies. Considering the rush of critical support that he has received for his recent roles in Dream Scenario and Pig, it will be interesting to see which directors Cage chooses to work with next.

Birdy is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

