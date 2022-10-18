There is no such thing as too much Nicolas Cage, and audiences are about to get some more. Today, it has been announced that the actor will star in the upcoming film Sand and Stones, which is being described as a survival-action thriller. Production is set to begin next month in Dublin, Ireland.

Sand and Stones is set in a world where society has collapsed and the population plummeted. Cage is playing a man who has managed to survive on a remote farmhouse with his twin teenage sons. However, the family is not safe. Every night, after the sun sets, “ferocious creatures” begin to hunt, killing any living being that crosses its path. The family finds themselves fighting to survive after one of the sons makes a mistake that opens them up for attack.

Cage has had a small renaissance in his career in recent years, starring in acclaimed films like Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But audiences will still always remember him for his Academy Award-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas and his multiple iconic '90s action movies like The Rock and Face/Off. He has also appeared in other hit films like Adaptation, National Treasure, and Kick-Ass.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: The 10 Most Obscure Nicolas Cage Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd

Sand and Stones is set to be directed by Ben Brewer from a script written by Michael Nilon. Brewer is a commercial and music video director that made his directorial debut with 2016’s The Trust, which starred Cage. He is also a visual effects artist, most notably serving as the lead visual effects artist on the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once. Nilon’s only previous writing credit is the 2018 Jason Momoa action film Braven. However, Nilon has previously served as a producer on multiple Cage films such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Willy’s Wonderland, and The Trust.

The film will be produced by Cage’s banner Saturn Films, Nilon, David Wulf for Redline Entertainment, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, and Braxton Pope. Additionally, the film will see Slava Vladimirov, Jared Underwood, and Andrew Robinson serve as executive producers. Fraser and Perrier gave a statement on the upcoming film on behalf of Highland Film Group, with Fraser saying:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Nicolas, a superb actor whose worldwide influence and legendary charm is second to none. Sand and Stones is an exciting survival-action film, with a high-energy storyline brilliantly written by Mike. The film is packed with global appeal.”

Perrier then added:

“Ben is the perfect director to bring this electrifying and apocalyptic script to life! As the Lead Visual Effects Artist on Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ben showed us his utterly unique imagination and we cannot wait to experience his vision. Our first project with Ben Brewer was The Trust and we are looking forward to working again with this talented filmmaker.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Sand and Stones. Check out the film’s official synopsis below, and Collider’s interview with Cage about his recent film Butcher’s Crossing: