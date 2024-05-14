The Big Picture Nicolas Cage returns to the Western genre in new film The Gunslingers, showcasing his acting range and expertise in this familiar setting.

The star-studded cast, including Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff, promises powerful performances in this classic Western adventure.

With experienced crew and a resurgence in Western-themed projects, The Gunslingers is set to reignite interest in the cowboy genre.

Arguably, one of the most versatile and charismatic actors in the industry is Nicolas Cage. Fresh off delivering a brilliant performance in director Benjamin Brewer’s Arcadian, Cage who possesses the sort of acting range many can only yearn for, has set yet another project in his sights, and its in a genre the Academy Award-winning actor is familiar with. Having starred in other Western films like The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing, Cage is returning to the genre one more time with the recently announced The Gunslingers, according to Variety. Cage will take on this new Western adventure alongside Heather Graham (The Hangover) and Stephen Dorff (True Detective). Grindstone holds U.S. rights with Brilliant Pictures handling international sales of the film ahead of its launch at Cannes.

Cage's upcoming Western adventure is written and directed by filmmaker Brian Skiba (Dead Man’s Hand), and sees Randall Batinkoff reunite with the Dead Man's Hand director as part of the cast. The rest of the cast includes Costas Mandylor, Scarlet Stallone (Tulsa King), and Tzi Ma. The Gunslingers will follow a mad genius Ben (Cage) and reformed gunslinger, Thomas Keller (Dorff) who are guided by spiritual leader Jericho (Mandylor) as they strive for vindication in a rugged town called Redemption. Cute. Confronting his violent history, a brutal bar fight and deadly feud reignites between Thomas, Ben and the notorious Five Points Gang. Now a man reborn, Thomas grapples with fresh challenges, testing his newfound peace amidst a town steeped in secrets, violence, and a relentless quest for revenge.

Experience with a particular skill breeds confidence, and with several of The Gunslingers cast and crew boasting relevant credits in Western-themed movies, it's looking good. “I’m thrilled to be a part of what I believe will go down as a classic Western,” said producer and Aarimax Films CEO Batinkoff. “Stephen, Heather, and Nick, deliver original and powerful performances, along with the rest of our stellar cast, that I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to enjoy.” Westerns for a few years seemed like a dying genre in the industry, however, the return of the cowboy is near with projects like Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and Jordan Peele's Nope leading the charge.

More Western Action for Nicolas Cage

The Gunslingers is currently in post-production, and the film is produced by Batinkoff, Laurie Love (The 2nd), and Skiba. Executive producers on the project include Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou, together with Jad Ben Ammar, Michael Tadross Jr., David Wolkoff and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Alan B. Bursteen, Dawn Bursteen, and Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb. The Gunslingers will mark Cage's third venture into bringing the Western genre to life on screen. His performance in 2023's The Old Way was his first, and speaking in an interview with Collider he discussed how it felt like taking on a Western project. Cage's comments read:

"I don't recall any Westerns being offered to me. Any. I don't recall it at all. I really don't. I don't know. I think I would've looked at any Western very seriously. To me, it seemed like an easy match. People laugh when I say, "Grew up in California, and I live in Nevada.” But my point being, it wouldn't be such a leap as if someone was inviting me to portray medieval England. That I could understand people may wonder, but this case was like, well, this area, I understand that. I feel like I speak with a bit of a Mojave drawl. I mean, it seemed like an easy match to me, and I am mystified that it took this long to happen, but I'm glad it did."

The Gunslingers does not have a release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.