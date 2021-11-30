Earlier this year, it was announced that Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) would be directing a monster movie for Universal called Renfield, about Count Dracula’s henchmen R.M. Renfield, from the original Bram Stoker novel. It was then later announced that Nicholas Hoult (The Great) would be playing the title character, and now, thanks to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, we know who will be playing the famous vampire, and it is none other than the one and only Nicolas Cage.

Whether it is Cage's Oscar-nominated and winning performances in movies like Adaptation and Leaving Las Vegas or his absolute commitment to playing campy characters in 90s action flicks like Con Air, The Rock, and Face/Off, or his iconic plan to steal the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure, it seems Cage can do anything and audiences will love it. Cage is even playing a fictionalized version of himself in the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, so him playing Dracula shouldn't be too surprising to his fans. Already this year, Cage has given wildly different performances in films as varied as Prisoners of the Ghostland, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig.

The film has been written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty) and is based on an original story outline written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead). Renfield is said to be a monster movie centered around Dracula’s henchman, who in the original 1897 novel was an inmate at an asylum who was thought to be delusional, but was actually a servant of the vampire. It is also said that this take on the story is expected to take place in the present day.

The exact plot of the film is unknown and any casting beyond Hoult and Cage is currently under wraps, as is any expected release date, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this upcoming title.

