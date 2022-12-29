Director Kristoffer Borgli published new images showing an unrecognizable Nicolas Cage on the set of Dream Scenario. The movie is an upcoming A24 comedy produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.

We still don’t know much about Dream Scenario despite the fact that the movie stars Cage as a teacher who gains international fame after showing up in every single person’s dreams. Even so, the new set images give us a taste of Cage undergoing another shocking transformation. The actor, who recently starred as himself in the metalinguistic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, seems to have put some weight and lost some hair for the comedy. Cage’s character looks like a middle-aged man with glasses, a beard, and a cozy sweater, strolling around some suburban streets while getting directions from Borgli himself. That doesn’t explain much about the plot of Dream Scenario but underlines Cage’s commitment to any role he plays.

It’s also curious to notice how every new image Borgli published is in black and white. There’s no information yet about Dream Scenario being shot in black and white, but maybe the new images are Borgli’s way to tease the cinematography of his upcoming comedy.

How Does Dream Scenario Fits Nicolas Cage's Legacy?

Love it or hate it, no one can deny Cage is one of the most influential actors of the past few decades. Cage is the star of beloved classics such as Face/Off and Con Air while also being the face of the National Treasure franchise for two movies. He dipped his toes in the superhero genre with Ghost Rider and recently became a horror icon in indie productions such as Mandy, Mom and Dad, and Colour Out of Space.

With The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage agreed to take a look back at his career and tell a fictional story about his triumphant return to mainstream Hollywood. Coincidentally, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released soon after Pig, with many critics praising the actor’s ability to give the slow-burn drama high emotional stakes. And it looks like life indeed imitates art, as a partnership with A24 ensures Cage will remain the sensation of many film festivals once Dream Scenario is released.

There’s still no release date for Dream Scenario. Cage will be seen next on the Western The Old Way on January 6, 2023, and in the horror comedy Renfield on April 14, 2023. Check out the new set images below:

