While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new meta action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage opened up about how he almost funded a movie studio in Las Vegas, but it was never built for surprising reasons. Cage claimed that he invested $80 million to get the studio built, but his plans were actually thwarted by none other than notorious Tesla founder, Elon Musk. Cage claimed that Musk rolled into Las Vegas and the city decided to put his money towards Musk's Tesla corporation instead of the movie studio as the actor had originally intended. Las Vegas has been home to Cage for many decades now. The actor originally ended up there due to tax reasons, but now considers it his humble abode and has made several films there including the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas.

Cage initially spoke about his life in Las Vegas, saying "Vegas has been good to me, it really has. It’s both a small town and a big city. It’s probably one of the most unique addresses. If you want to go to the strip and participate you can. If you want to just go with the locals and go to the cool restaurants then you can."

Cage soon trailed off into the story about Musk, saying “I’ve had great experiences making movies there. ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ was great. ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ is great. I’ve got good mojo there. I tried to get a movie studio built there and then Elon Musk came in, and all the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million — they put into the Tesla corporation, which then ironically drained all of the water out of the city. But I almost got it, I almost got a movie studio.”

Cage can currently be seen on the big screen in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which opened in theaters today. Cage's meta new film follows a fictionalized version of the actor who is down and out and accepts a $1 million offer to spend time with an extremely wealthy fan named Javi (Pedro Pascal). However, the fan is a criminal, and Cage gets enlisted by the CIA to work against his new friend. The beloved actor will have to take cues from the iconic characters he's played throughout his career to be able to make it out of this situation in one piece.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is getting positive reviews from critics, currently sporting a certified fresh rating of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Cage has many other new projects up his sleeve as well, including a Joe Exotic miniseries and Renfield, a movie where he plays Dracula.

Check out the full clip of Nicolas Cage's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below:

