It’s no secret that Nicolas Cage loves Elvis Presley. From an extensive collection of Presley merchandise to a brief marriage with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Cage’s passion for the King of Rock and Roll ranks amongst the most fervent in the world. One needs only to glimpse at his larger-than-life attitude and eclectic style of fashion to see the influence of Elvis working its magic, but the most impressive part of Cage’s obsession is how much it carries over into his onscreen performances.

Some are more obvious than others – his role in Wild at Heart being the clearest example given that his character is just an Elvis fanboy – but the touch of Memphis’s crowning singer can be felt across his filmography thanks to his enthusiasm for roles with a very raw and masculine edge. However, his greatest tribute came via a delightful 90s rom-com called Honeymoon in Vegas – one that saw Nicolas Cage taking his Elvis love to a whole new level.

'Honeymoon in Vegas' Is as Ridiculous as it Is Entertaining

Image via Columbia Pictures

In typical rom-com fashion, Honeymoon in Vegas' plot exists more as an excuse for zany set pieces and over-the-top character drama than a complex narrative, but when the set pieces and drama are as amusing as this, who in their right mind would complain? Our reluctant hero is Jack Singer (Cage) who, despite promising his mother on her deathbed that he would never marry, whisks his girlfriend Betsy (Sarah Jessica Parker) to Las Vegas so he can finally give her the life she craves.

However, it doesn’t take long for Betsy to catch the attention of professional gambler Tommy Korman (James Caan) due to her resemblance to his deceased wife. Tommy arranges for Jack to lose a poker game to the tune of $65,000, and since such a large sum is beyond anything Jack could pay, Tommy offers to wipe his debt in exchange for a weekend with Betsy. What follows is a series of wacky hijinks from Las Vegas to Hawaii and back again as Jack frantically tries to win back the heart of the woman he loves, but a conniving man like Tommy isn’t in any rush to let that happen.

It’s silly stuff, but director Andrew Bergman (who had already demonstrated his comedic chops with The Freshman) succeeds in treating the film with just the right levels of seriousness to prevent Honeymoon in Vegas from descending down the rabbit hole of fourth-wall-breaking parody – an approach his cast take as well. Betsy may spend much of the second half as an idiot (why she decides to dress up as a burlesque dancer during the climax is anyone’s guess), but Parker imbues her with enough humanity that it’s hard not to feel sympathy while the battle of macho jealousies is occurring around her.

Meanwhile, Caan is playing the role of a sleazy dirtbag with such sincerity there are moments when you’d be forgiven for thinking it was unused footage from The Godfather, but as a vector to direct all of the audience's anger towards it works excellently. Combine this with some energetic direction that keeps the pace quick and the action frequent – alongside some sublime production design that revels in the classic iconography of Las Vegas and Hawaii – and you have a recipe for some solid turn-your-brain-off-and-have-fun entertainment.

But, unsurprisingly, it’s Cage who provides the most enjoyment. Anything that gives him a reasonable excuse to take the breaks off and let his maximalist style of acting dominate every scene is bound to elicit some fun, and watching the woman of his dreams slip away because his oversized ego wouldn’t allow him to leave a poker game is as good of an excuse as any. Jack is one of the more underrated characters in Cage’s filmography – one of surprising depth who illustrates how Honeymoon in Vegas is more than just a dumb comedy.

Practically every problem he faces is the result of his own bad decisions, and there are times when he’ll have the viewer screaming at their television for him to stop before things get even worse, but there’s also an underdog quality to him that makes him easy to root for – placing him on the same wavelength as Howard Ratner from Uncut Gems or Jimmy McGill from Better Call Saul. He doesn’t mean to be a bad person, he just spends most of the film blind to the notion that actions have consequences – not that that makes him any less loveable by the time the finale comes around.

'Honeymoon in Vegas' Is a Love Letter to Elvis Presley

And that’s as good of a segue as any to discuss the film’s most essential ingredient – Elvis Presley. In the years since its release, Honeymoon in Vegas has become a favorite in the Elvis fanbase, and it doesn’t take an in-depth examination to see why. The word Elvis has long been synonymous with the entertainment capital of the world, and it’s remarkable how many significant moments in his life occurred within its upscale streets, ranging from his controversial debut at the New Frontier Hotel in 1956 to his extended residency at the Las Vegas Hilton that captured the highs and lows of his turbulent career (not to mention how it also provided the centerpiece for Viva Las Vegas, the highlight of his otherwise hit-and-miss film career). Today it’s impossible to take more than a few steps through Sin City and not be reminded of how popular he continues to be, and it’s this feeling that Honeymoon in Vegas is happy to spend much of its runtime basking in.

There’s a moment at the fifteen-minute mark that encapsulates this. Shortly after touching down at LAS airport, Jack and Betsy head to Bally's Casino Resort to start (what should be) the best days of their lives. While passing through the hotel’s drop-off zone, they encounter a troop of Elvis impersonators who are also staying at the hotel, and a brief glance at Cage’s face tells you all you need to know. He reacts with such ecstatic glee it could be the happiest moment of his life, and the line “I got to get a suit like that” is said so easily he could well have been an adlib (if it didn’t slyly set up a major plot development later on, that is). These impersonators remain a continual presence until the film shifts to Hawaii, and Bergman is sure to get as much mileage out of them as he can (most notably with an adorable cameo by a six-year-old Bruno Mars as Little Elvis). Other easter eggs to The King are hidden across the landscape, and no doubt his fans will spend much of the proceedings trying to decide what is and is not a deliberate reference.

Meanwhile, the persistent soundtrack that acts as a better greatest hits collection than most official releases gives the film a vigor that’ll have you busting out your most pelvic thrusting moves the whole way through. Curiously – except for "It's Now or Never" over the end credits – the soundtrack consists of covers by contemporary musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Amy Grant, and Bono. It’s a decision that may upset some purists (made worse by the covers themselves being a mixed bag), but it fits with the film’s overall approach to Elvis. If there’s one thing Honeymoon in Vegas is keen to prove, it’s that his appeal extends well beyond a single generation from many decades past. The impersonators Jack keeps running into are a highly diverse group, and when combined with the far-flung set of musicians strutting their stuff in the background, it gives this 1950s icon a decidedly modern paint job. This isn’t the film trying to dust off his cobwebs in a vain attempt to keep him relevant to an everchanging youth, but rather a loving tribute that speaks to how much wide-ranging appeal his music had, has, and will always have.

Nicolas Cage Skydives into Las Vegas alongside Elvis Impersonators

Image via Columbia Pictures

The film leaves its greatest set piece for last. In a last-ditch attempt to win back Betsy, Jack hitches a ride with a skydiving team of Elvis impersonators. Left with no other option, he dons the famous American Eagle Jumpsuit and plunges himself 3,000 feet while “Can't Help Falling in Love” blares all around him. It’s a ridiculous scene (and only mildly less so in context), but the sequence is constructed with such bombastic joy that it’s impossible to watch without a smile.

Cage is relishing every moment, and it’s no coincidence that he leaves the jumpsuit on for the climactic wedding scene. There’s something strange about watching Cage get married while dressed as his idol, all the while an entourage of his fellow devotes look on with such glee that some of them are crying tears of happiness. Is it possible this entire film was just an excuse for Cage to live out the fantasy of getting the approval of his deceased hero? Maybe that’s reading too much into it… but it probably crossed Cage’s mind.

Honeymoon in Vegas isn’t perfect. It isn’t even the best Nicolas Cage vehicle that takes place in Las Vegas. But not everything has to be competing for a place on ‘greatest films ever’ lists, and the simple but effective storytelling of Honeymoon in Vegas is proof that something being merely ‘good’ is a perfectly fine result that no one should be ashamed of. It’s a goofy idea being treated with the right amount of earnestness, and the added coating of Elvis Presley homages succeeds in giving it a distinctive flavor. If you’re in the mood to escape from reality (or just got done watching Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and are in desperate need for more of that Presley energy), then give it a shot.