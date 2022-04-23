Nicolas Cage is reaching his ultimate form lately thanks to the highly anticipated release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which gives him the most universe-threatening, divide by zero type role imaginable by having him play an exaggerated version of himself. It may be the magnum opus of the beloved actor's career renaissance as a big ode to everything he's done over the course of his career. It's only appropriate then that Cage may be looking to the past for his next role as he's expressed interest in appearing in a sequel to his action classic Face/Off.

Sitting down with ComicBook, Cage talked about the upcoming Massive Talent and some of his other famous roles from over the years that helped him make a name for himself, but the interview closed out on whether Cage would do a sequel to Face/Off. Here's what he had to say:

"[A Face/Off sequel] I can talk about because, there have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off. He's somebody, he's one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like National Treasure, I mean, their priority was a TV show. God speed to them. But, maybe Face/Off, maybe."

While not a firm yes from the veteran actor, the fact that he talked with producer Neal Moritz about the film bodes well for anyone hoping he'll be swapping faces once again or will at least play some part in the act. Moritz was reportedly producing the Face/Off sequel from director Adam Wingard and his creative partner Simon Barrett, though early indications were that the film was looking to totally reboot the franchise with new cast members. The director clarified it would indeed be a direct sequel, but it's hard to see how a follow-up could build on a story that was wrapped up so neatly at the end.

The original Face/Off is a truly wild action flick that runs with its bizarre premise of an undercover FBI agent swapping faces with the man he seeks to bring to justice. It gave us classic, hammy Cage moments and hammy John Travolta moments alike all helmed by legendary director John Woo in a true flex of massive talent that carried the film to greatness. Were Cage to join the sequel, it does beg the question of what role he could even play. After what happened to Castor Troy at the end of the first film, it's unlikely he'll be coming back to steal any faces barring a miracle, but some action movie villains can seemingly return from anything.

If anyone could capture the wild, wacky, yet still somewhat unnerving charm of Face/Off and have Cage fit seamlessly in, it's Wingard. He has some truly bizarre films under his belt, ranging from the chaotic 2011 slasher film You're Next to the baffling Netflix live-action adaptation of the classic anime Death Note. Wingard has also previously indicated he'd like to get Travolta back as well to continue the saga of Archer v. Troy which would make this more of a Face/Re-Off.

Cage's Cagiest film yet, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is officially out in theaters right now.

