The Big Picture Nicolas Cage auditioned for the role of Brad in Fast Times at Ridgemont High but was turned down due to his age, though he received a different part.

Cage had a negative experience on set and was bullied because of his famous last name, leading him to change it to Cage.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was instrumental in Cage's career, showing his comedic talent and leading to breakout roles in the 1980s.

There aren’t many actors working today whose careers have had the longevity of Nicolas Cage. With a career that has spanned over four decades, Cage has starred in many massive commercial hits and received numerous award nominations for his impressive work. While he’s now often associated with his over-the-top performances and strange acting choices, Cage can often take audiences by surprise with his dramatic work, such as his Academy Award-winning role in the 1995 addiction drama Leaving Las Vegas. Although he has no shortage of experience working on films across many different genres, Cage had an extremely negative experience filming Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which changed the direction of his career.

Nicolas Cage Didn’t Get the ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Role He Wanted

Based on a screenplay by Cameron Crowe, Fast Times at Ridgemont High explores a year within the lives of the shy high school freshman Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and her older brother, Brad (Judge Reinhold). Although the film was first offered to David Lynch, director Amy Heckerling was essential in crafting a cheeky, raunchy story about the realities of the adolescent experience that spoke to a youthful audience. Compared to other high school comedies, Fast Times At Ridgemont High stood out because of its realism. Crowe’s screenplay was highly specific in tracking teenage relationships and the challenges presented by the social hierarchy.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was filled with iconic performances, including Sean Penn's breakout role as the goofy stoner Jeff Spicoli. However, the character of Brad is perhaps the most important ingredient in the film's success. Brad is an emphatic protagonist who struggles to make friends and express his desires to his crush, Stacy (Phoebe Cates). While Heckerling is unafraid to undercut Brad's innocence by showing his wild fantasies, the film authentically depicts teenage masculinity. Reinhold's endearing yet oafish performance was perfectly suited for the unusual qualities that Brad had as a protagonist.

While it's hard to imagine anyone but Reinhold in the role, Cage auditioned to play Brad but was turned down because of his age. At only 17 years old, Cage would have been unable to earn a leading role due to the restrictions placed on the amount of time underage actors were able to spend on set. Cage was frustrated, as he had "auditioned for the Judge Reinhold part 10 or 11 times." Considering the boost that Reinhold's career received in the aftermath of Fast Times At Ridgemont High's success, Cage can be forgiven for being bitter. The film became one of the most instantly iconic teen comedies of the decade and made a dent at the box office during the packed summer of 1982.

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Made Nicolas Cage Change His Name

While he wasn’t able to star as the lead, Cage received his first acting role in Fast Time At Ridgemont High in the supporting role of one of Brad’s friends who works with him at the restaurant Perry’s Pizza. Although the experience certainly taught him what it was like to work on the set of a major motion picture, Cage cited the experience as “terrible” due to the bullying he experienced. Cage is the nephew of the famous director Francis Ford Coppola, whose filmography included some of the greatest films ever made. Given Coppola’s prominence in the industry, many of the cast members of Fast Times At Ridgemont High assumed that Cage had been cast purely out of nepotism.

Cage was harassed throughout the production of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with many people quoting lines directly from Apocalypse Now, one of his uncle’s most famous films, to his face. Cage admitted that the experience “made it very hard for me to believe in myself,” as he had worked hard during the audition process and had initially wanted to participate in the film. The experience indicated to Cage that despite the work that he put into a film, he would always be judged based on his last name.

Although the production itself was a negative one, Cage’s experience on the set of Fast Times At Ridgemont High was instrumental in his decision to change his name. He was determined to build a career based on his own merits and took the last name “Cage” so that he wouldn’t be associated with the Coppola family. Thankfully, Cage was soon given the opportunity to show his merits as a leading performer, as his performance in Alan Parker’s coming-of-age drama Birdy signified that he was an actor who should be taken seriously. In addition to the emotional rigor that the role required, Cage made a complete physical transformation that involved removing two of his teeth.

Nicolas Cage Got His Breakout Roles in the 1980s

Close

While he chose to sever his official connections to his family, Cage got a leg up in the industry thanks to his roles in several films directed by his uncle. While it didn’t have the same seismic impact on the popular culture landscape as The Godfather or The Conversation, Coppola’s 1983 coming-of-age drama Rumble Fish gave Cage one of his breakout roles as the teenage loner Smokey. While Cage subsequently appeared in his uncle’s infamous box office disaster, The Cotton Club, and his earnest romantic comedy Peggy Sue Got Married, he soon established an independent career that didn’t require any assistance from his family.

While he cemented himself as an action star in the 1990s, Fast Times At Ridgemont High serves as a reminder of how good Cage is at comedy. Even in his limited capacity in the film, Cage’s chemistry with Reinhold demonstrated his knack for comedic timing and physical eccentricities. He would soon get the opportunity to show these merits with his wacky role in the cult classic Vampire’s Kiss, a bizarre horror comedy that established Cage’s complete commitment to absolutely absurd material.

