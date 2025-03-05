Nicolas Cage will always be known for his roles in classic sci-fi thrillers such as Face/Off (John Travolta) and Next (Julianne Moore), but he’s next been set to star in a Western that just got an exciting new look. Cage features alongside Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff in Gunslingers, the upcoming action thriller that’s coming to theaters on April 11. Lionsgate has officially unveiled the first trailer for Gunslingers, which also stars Scarlet Rose Stallone and Tzi Ma and comes from writer/director Brian Skiba. Skiba also recently worked with Dorff on Clean Cut, the nature thriller that also stars Alec Baldwin and is streaming on Peacock, and he’s famous for his work on Pursuit, the 2022 critically panned crime thriller starring Emily Hirsch that’s streaming on Prime Video.

Nicolas Cage is booked and busy like few other stars in Hollywood. Just in the last few years, he starred alongside Maika Monroe in Longlegs, the horror film from Osgood Perkins that grossed over $125 million at the worldwide box office, and he teamed up with Ron Perlman for The Retirement Plan, the crime thriller that’s streaming on Hulu. Cage also suited up as The Man of Steel in the controversial Flash movie in 2023, but he later came out and said that he only filmed one scene for the movie and was on set for an hour and that his experience working on the project was a complete nightmare. It’s only been a few years since Cage starred alongside Skeleton Crew veteran Ryan Kiera Armstrong in The Old Way, another Western written by Carl W. Lucas and directed by Brett Donowho that’s streaming on Hulu.

Has Nicolas Cage Ever Won an Oscar?

Cage has only been nominated for an Oscar twice in his career, but it was in 2003 that he took home the gold for his role in Adaptation, the high-concept comedy that also stars Meryl Streep and Tilda Swinton. Cage was also nominated in 1996 for his work on Leaving Las Vegas, the tragic romance that he stars in alongside Elizabeth Shue, which is streaming on both Pluto TV and Prime Video. After Gunslingers, Cage will next be seen in The Surfer, the upcoming thriller that also features The Fantastic Four veteran Julian McMahon.

Gunslingers fights its way into theaters on April 11. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage.