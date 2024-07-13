Throughout an acting career that’s now lasted more than four decades, Nicolas Cage has done it all. His filmography is filled with movies of remarkably varied quality, to say the least, but even in his less-than-great movies, he remains (almost) always committed. As for genres, he’s also been in seemingly everything, from over-the-top action fare like Face/Off to grim dramas like Leaving Las Vegas to fast-paced comedies like Raising Arizona.

Cage hasn’t been in as many full-on horror movies as you might expect, but there's still been a decent number, thanks particularly to the last decade or so of his career, and the roles he’s picked in that time. Not every Nicolas Cage horror movie has been a winner, and it’s hard to find 10 that are great… but there are 10 that run the gamut from interesting messes to cult classics, all of which are ranked – rather roughly – below.

10 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' (2021)

Director: Sion Sono

Image via RLJE Films

It’s the phrase “top 10” that just sounds good, probably appealing. You have to have 10; it’s some kind of magic number. So, here’s Prisoners of the Ghostland, which is not very successful as a horror movie, but it does star Nicolas Cage. It also tries to be a comedy (maybe?), an action movie, and some unholy blending of fantasy and Western. It’s ultimately not very successful in any of these departments.

It's a shame, because Prisoners of the Ghostland clearly sounds like it could be wild fun on paper, what with the pairing of Cage and director Sion Sono, and Cage’s character being thrust into the action because he has a device strapped to him that will violently explode right next to his testicles if he doesn’t do what he’s been tasked with doing. It’s a film that’s mentioned here because 10 is a purportedly magic number. To quote Ariana Grande, thank u, next.

Watch on Shudder

9 'Willy's Wonderland' (2021)

Director: Kevin Lewis

Image via Screen Media

Oh no, the slop continues. In some ways, Willy’s Wonderland is actually a worse movie than Prisoners of the Ghostland, but it is technically “more” of a horror film, given it takes place inside a single location and has a very standard horror premise. Basically, it involves Nicolas Cage playing a man who has to spend time in a family fun center and, while there, he’s attacked by violent animatronic mascots.

If that sounds reminiscent of a certain video game that got a more recent film adaptation, that’s not surprising. Neither that film nor Willy’s Wonderland is good, but it’s worth a tentative mention because yes, it’s horror, and there’s Cage… he’s in it, yay. To be fair, neither Willy’s Wonderland nor Prisoners of the Ghostland can be counted as Nicolas Cage’s absolute worst horror movie, as that “honor” would probably go to Pay the Ghost or the infamous The Wicker Man remake.

Willy's Wonderland Release Date February 21, 2021 Director Kevin Lewis Cast Nicolas Cage , Emily Tosta , Ric Reitz , Beth Grant Runtime 88

Watch on Hulu

8 'Mom and Dad' (2017)

Director: Brian Taylor

Image via Momentum Pictures

Okay, from here on out, the movies are good, even if some of them can’t be called 100% horror. Case in point, the silly but entertaining Mom and Dad, which is a good deal more effective as a comedy than a horror movie, but still, at the very least, dips its toes into the latter genre.

Mom and Dad sees Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair playing parents who, all of a sudden, become filled with rage alongside various other pairs of parents in a seemingly ordinary suburb and, for a short period of time, begin wanting to murder their children. On the surface, that would be scary for anyone involved, but Mom and Dad infuses the horror/thriller elements with plenty of broad/dark comedy, and it’s a pretty good time overall. Not great or groundbreaking, but a fun horror-comedy.

Mom and Dad Director Brian Taylor Cast Nicolas Cage , Selma Blair , Anne Winters , Zackary Arthur , Robert T. Cunningham , Olivia Crocicchia , Lance Henriksen , Marilyn Dodds Frank Runtime 86 Minutes

Watch on Starz

7 'Renfield' (2023)

Director: Chris McKay

Image via Universal Pictures

There’s a long legacy of renowned actors who’ve portrayed Dracula on screen, with Bela Lugosi doing so in the 1930s, Christopher Lee playing the part a couple of decades later, and then Gary Oldman chewing scenery in the role during the 1990s. Nicolas Cage can count himself a member of this club, too, as he portrays the famous vampire in the 2023 horror/comedy film Renfield.

It’s a somewhat uneven movie, mostly revolving around the titular Renfield, who’s growing tired of spending so much time in Dracula’s shadow, as his assistant. Having Cage as Dracula was the big selling point for Renfield, though, and he’s fun enough in the role that, even with him being more of a supporting player, he still gives the movie enough spark/entertainment value to make watching the whole thing worthwhile.

Watch on Amazon

6 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Director: Robert Bierman

Image via Hemdale Film Corporation

Any fan of Nicolas Cage and his thoroughly fascinating filmography will be aware of the actor’s knack for going over the top. And of those over-the-top performances, few compare to what he did in Vampire’s Kiss; how ridiculously hard he went through just about the whole thing. The film isn't terribly exciting outside Nicolas Cage and his acting, with the man, the legend, basically making the movie.

Vampire’s Kiss follows a publishing executive whose life descends into madness and paranoia after he believes he’s been bitten by a vampire, and is gradually turning into one himself. It has a horror movie kind of set-up/premise, but unfolds more like a comedy, and a frequently hilarious one at that, given the sheer amount of Cage-isms and beautiful outbursts on display from the man of the hour himself.

Vampire's Kiss (1989) Release Date June 2, 1989 Director Robert Bierman Cast Nicolas Cage , MarÃ­a Conchita Alonso , Jennifer Beals , Kasi Lemmons , Bob Lujan , Elizabeth Ashley , Jessica Lundy , Marc Coppola Runtime 103 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

5 'Color Out of Space' (2019)

Director: Richard Stanley

Image via RLJE Films

Lovecraftian horror can be hard to fully capture on screen, but plenty of movies and TV shows have been inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s works, to varying levels of success. Color Out of Space goes one step further than most of these, though, by attempting to adapt one of the author’s stories directly to the screen… well, as directly as one could, for Lovecraft, because such a task is easier said than done.

It's a story about a strange, inexplicable color that’s, yes, from outer space, which is brought to Earth via a meteorite and begins to change people and things in unsettling ways. On page, Lovecraft gets away with discussing a unique/inexplicable color, but in the film Color Out of Space, it’s just a shade of purple; pretty much magenta. That aside, it’s a decent adaptation of a Lovecraft story, and Nicolas Cage is as fun and wild as ever in the lead role.

Color Out of Space Release Date September 7, 2019 Director Richard Stanley Cast Nicolas Cage , Joely Richardson , Q'orianka Kilcher , Tommy Chong , Madeleine Arthur , Julian Hilliard Runtime 111

Watch on Shudder

4 'Grindhouse' (2007)

Directors: Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino

Image via Dimension Films

Here’s another movie that has to be snuck in as a “Nicolas Cage horror movie,” to some extent: Grindhouse. This is because Cage is only in the film for a very short amount of time, memorably appearing in one of the fake trailers that appeared in the original Grindhouse alongside the two main features that made up most of the runtime: Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror and Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof.

Of the five fake trailers, three have been made into real movies: Machete, Thanksgiving, and Hobo with a Shotgun. The trailer Cage appears in, Werewolf Women of the SS, hasn’t, but maybe a couple of minutes of a fictitious film – with Nicolas Cage starring as iconic supervillain Fu Manchu – is more than enough. Grindhouse is a work of horror (alongside action, thriller, and comedy genres), and Cage makes a small but memorable appearance, so it can count here. Deal with it.

Rent on Vudu

3 'Dream Scenario' (2023)

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Image via A24

Dream Scenario is primarily a blend of psychological drama/fantasy and comedy, with a few creepy moments throughout – and an overall unsettling atmosphere – that also makes it a somewhat mild horror movie. It has a pretty great premise, too, following the chaos that unfolds when countless people around the world start seeing Nicolas Cage’s character – a seemingly ordinary middle-aged man – in their dreams.

These dreams begin as generally amusing and odd, but gradually get more nightmarish, which begins to change how Cage’s protagonist is viewed, both personally and professionally. It’s an inventive exploration of how dreams can affect one’s behavior in everyday life, as well as something of a satire about cancel culture. In regards to the latter, it keeps it subtextual and so it mostly works, with Dream Scenario working more broadly as a surreal comedy with a little horror here and there for added spice.

Watch on Max

2 'Longlegs' (2024)

Director: Osgood Perkins

Image via Neon

Nicolas Cage has been producing a good number of solid movies lately that he’s also starred in, including Dream Scenario, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Pig. Longlegs joins this club, and already feels worthy of being considered one of the very best horror movies the actor has ever starred in (or produced, for that matter).

It’s a little more than just a horror movie, though, because Longlegs also functions as a crime/thriller film about the search for a bizarre serial killer known only as Longlegs, who is also the character Cage plays. It represents something kind of new for the actor, and the film overall is also largely impressive, building slowly but surely as it goes along, and earning the right to be considered one of 2024’s most interesting horror films (so far).

Longlegs Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes

Watch in theaters

1 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Image via RLJE Films

As the previous films demonstrate, there were only a handful of Nicolas Cage movies released before 2018 that could be considered horror films, or horror hybrids. As such, perhaps it’s Mandy that’s helped kick off this new stage in Cage’s career, as something of a force to be reckoned with in the realm of horror, because he’s rather incredible in this unsettling, strange, and absorbing supernatural thriller/horror/action movie.

Mandy is a film that lets Nicolas Cage show off some subtle acting in the first half, and then lets him loose in the second half, with the film overall having a slow build and itself going for broke after about the halfway point. The plot is simple enough that any attempt to summarize it would be spoiling things, but even then, the story is secondary to the style and unique feel of Mandy. It just has to be seen, because words don’t do something like this justice.

Mandy Release Date September 14, 2018 Director Panos Cosmatos Cast Nicolas Cage , Andrea Riseborough , Linus Roache , Ned Dennehy , Olwen Fouéré , Richard Brake Runtime 121 Minutes

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: Sci-Fi Movies That Were Almost Perfect