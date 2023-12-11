The Big Picture Nicolas Cage stars in the new psychological thriller The Surfer, playing an Australian man who refuses to leave a beach despite conflicts with surfers.

The film features a primarily Australian cast, including Julian McMahon and several other talented actors.

The Surfer is directed by Lorcan Finnegan and is a co-production between Australia and Ireland, with support from Screenwest. No release date has been set yet.

Nicolas Cage is on the beach and out of control in the first look at The Surfer. The Australia-set psychological thriller has now completed filming. Deadline first revealed the new look at the upcoming film from Vivarium director Lorcan Finnegan, which shows an aggravated, disheveled Cage in the driver's seat of a car, gazing at what appears to be a bullet.

In the film, Cage will star as an Australian man who returns to his home country with his teenage son after several decades abroad, looking to buy his old beachside family home. However, when he's humiliated by a rowdy gang of surfers who claim ownership of the secluded beach, he snaps. The wounded Cage defiantly remains at the beach, demanding acceptance from the surfers, and refuses to leave. This only serves to aggravate his conflict with the surfers, and soon he is forced to question his sanity and his own identity. One of the actor's patented Cage freak-outs is likely to ensue. The Surfer recently completed filming at Yallingup, in Western Australia; it has yet to set a release date.

Who Stars in 'The Surfer'?

Cage has undergone a creative renaissance over the past few years, with acclaimed roles in Mandy, Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and the newly-released Dream Scenario. He toplines a primarily Australian cast in The Surfer. Co-starring with him is Julian McMahon, star of Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, and Runaways; he recently departed CBS' FBI: Most Wanted. Joining them are Nicholas Cassim, who can currently be seen in The Artful Dodger; Miranda Tapsell, of The Sapphires and The Dry; Alexander Bertrand, of Australian Gangster; Justin Rosniak, who can be seen in Paramount+'s Last King of the Cross; Rahel Romahn, who will star in George Miller's hotly-anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Finn Little, who plays Carter on Yellowstone; and newcomer Charlotte Maggi, who will star in Zack Snyder's upcoming Rebel Moon films for Netflix.

An Australian/Irish co-production, The Surfer is produced by Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Lovely Productions, and Gramercy Park Media, with support from Screenwest through the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive. It is director Lorcan Finnegan's first film since last year's Eva Green horror film Nocebo and was written by Thomas Martin (Tin Star, Ripper Street).

The Surfer has wrapped filming and has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's Dream Scenario interview with Nicolas Cage below.