The Big Picture Nicolas Cage will star in the audacious horror film The Carpenter, exploring the childhood of Jesus.

The film follows a family in Ancient Rome noticing supernatural events in their son, played by Noah Jupe.

Joining Cage and Jupe in the cast are FKA Twigs and Souheila Yacoub, with filming set for Summer 2024.

You've seen him slay cultists in Mandy, you've seen him battle animatronics in Willy's Wonderland, but now Nicolas Cage will be facing what could be his greatest challenge yet — Jesus Christ. The beloved Oscar-winning actor is set to lead the solid cast of Harka director Lotfy Nathan's The Carpenter — an audacious new horror film set to explore the childhood of Jesus in a way the biblical entity has never been seen before. Deadline reports that the movie has found North American distribution with Anonymous Content and WME, and production company Goodfellas is currently seeking distribution for international markets.

Reportedly inspired by the Gospel of Thomas from the Bible, which primarily takes place when Jesus was a boy, The Carpenter follows a family of three living in the same period in Ancient Rome. The film will follow the family's patriarch and titular patriarch (Nicolas Cage) as he and his wife (FKA Twigs) begin to notice some seemingly supernatural developments within their son (Noah Jupe). The resulting unexplainable events will undoubtedly change the family's life forever. It has not been made explicitly clear if the main family the film will follow are indeed Jesus, Mary, and Joseph from the Bible or if they are connected to the biblical setting in a different capacity.

Who Stars in 'The Carpenter'?

The Carpenter continues a resurgence in popularity for Cage, who will be playing the film's titular carpenter. Cage's career was on the downswing with a rash of low-budget and critically panned straight-to-video films, but the Award-winning star's recent hits have greatly outweighed those stumbles, particularly when it comes to the horror genre. Cage has earned a well-deserved spot back in the spotlight through acclaimed films like Color Out of Space, Pig, Dream Scenario, and more. Cage is also set to star in the mysterious upcoming thriller Longlegs.

Also joining Cage in the main cast is FKA Twigs — the actor and musician best known for her work in the Shia Labeouf autobiography Honey Boy. FKA Twigs is also set to star in the upcoming reimagining of The Crow. Playing the central couple's son is Noah Jupe, who just recently starred in Apple TV+'s Franklin series and is also known for his main role in both A Quiet Place films. Finally, Dune: Part Two breakout Souheila Yacoub joins the cast in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

The Carpenter's Son is not currently scheduled for release but is set to begin filming in Summer 2024. If you're looking for some more Nic Cage action before then, you can rent or buy his latest dystopian film Arcadian on Prime Video.

