Exclusive ‘Jiu Jitsu’ Clip Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of Nicolas Cage’s Batshit Sci-Fi Martial Arts Flick

We like to keep our finger pretty firmly on the pulse of Nicolas Cage movies, so we would be remiss if we didn’t keep you up to speed on the upcoming sci-fi martial arts action film Jiu Jitsu, starring Cage as a legendary warrior recruiting a team of fighters to repel a prophesied alien invasion. Take a moment to really luxuriate in that last sentence, and then feast your eyes on an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring interviews with Cage and director and co-writer Dimitri Logothetis (Kickboxer: Retaliation), and some pretty righteous clips of the film’s many stunt sequences.

Cage stars alongside Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune (Fast and the Furious) and Alain Moussi (Kickboxer: Retaliation), and judging by the scenes previewed in the video, Jiu Jitsu is going to be roughly 90 minutes of watching these guys beat the absolute brakes off of hordes of aliens.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Every six years an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a fearsome alien invader in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have played by the rules…until now. When Jake Barnes, a celebrated war hero and master Jiu Jitsu fighter, refuses to face Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from severe amnesia, Jake is captured by a military squad unequipped to fight the merciless intruder who have descended upon the planet. After a brutal alien attack on the military squad, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), and a team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters who must help him recover his memory and regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.

It’s impossible to imagine being more excited for a film based on its synopsis alone. Check out the video below and marvel as your hype for this awesome, ridiculous movie increases tenfold. Jiu Jitsu hits theaters, Digital, and On Demand November 20.