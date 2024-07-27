Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Longlegs.

The Big Picture Nicolas Cage's portrayal of Longlegs creates a chilling and memorable horror villain through physical appearance and mannerisms.

Longlegs subverts audience expectations of a serial killer in an FBI thriller, standing out as one of the scariest movies of the decade.

Cage's performance is unsettling and unexpected, with Longlegs feeling out of place but deeply disturbing, leaving a lasting impact.

Nicolas Cage’s performance in Longlegs is unsettling and bound to get under your skin. The vision of the titular character will haunt your dreams long after the credits roll. Collaborating with director Osgood Perkins, Cage manages to create one of the most memorable horror villains of the 21st century, particularly through his physical appearance and unnatural mannerisms. However, what is most shocking about Longlegs is its subversion of expectations, both in what the audience expects from an antagonist in an FBI thriller and how the audience expects Nicolas Cage to act. Longlegs twists presumption and toys with genre, and its titular villain is the main reason it is widely considered one of the scariest horror movies of the decade.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

Nicolas Cage's Longlegs Is Different From Other Movie Serial Killers

Longlegs is on-screen immediately, although many of his features are hidden — most notably his eyes. This is a recurring instance throughout the movie as Osgood Perkins chooses not to show Longlegs' whole appearance until over halfway through the runtime. This means Nicolas Cage's performance cannot rely on the appearance of Longlegs to create a sense of dread and unease. In the opening scene, where Longlegs approaches a young girl outside her house, sees Cage using an abnormal high-pitched voice. This tone feels so unnatural and almost manufactured, making Longlegs feel like a character or a persona rather than a human being. It feels so separate from the grounded realism of the rest of the movie. He is purposefully out of place within the film. Aside from Longlegs, the movie frames itself as a standard FBI serial killer movie. It intentionally follows the subgenre conventions to allow Longlegs to be subversive. Perkins uses wide shots to create an illusion of a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows and the intentional camera placements prevent the full image of the killer.

The reveal of Cage’s character being gross and weird, showing a man who is clearly alienated and unpalatable, is so far from well-known figures within the subgenre. The likes of Patrick Bateman and Hannibal Lector have a pointed composure, whereas Longlegs feels much more erratic and abnormal. There is one scene where Longlegs goes into a convenience store and the teenage girl at the checkout is clearly repulsed as opposed to scared. In this scene, Cage uses his hands and arms to hide his face, he contorts them in such an atypical manner to emulate Longlegs' twisted internal persona. His performance isn’t immediate, it creeps into the deepest corner of your mind and gets under your skin. It builds through the slow reveal of his appearance, but more importantly, Cage makes choices that aren’t blatantly scary but instead just feel unsettling, such as Longlegs’ mannerisms and speech. It gives this feeling that something isn’t quite right but isn’t glaring horror. It fits the sense of apprehension the movie achieves. It all feels like the tension you feel during the build-up to a jumpscare with no release.

Nicolas Cage's Performance in 'Longlegs' Isn't Like His Other Horror Roles

Close

What makes Longlegs so unsettling is the knowledge that behind the prosthetics is Nicolas Cage. The role is so divergent from anything he has done before that it feels possible to watch the movie without recognizing him. Cage has played horror villains before but they feel vastly different. His role in Renfield saw his interpretation of the horror icon Dracula, a performance that was effective as Cage didn’t take himself too seriously. It is exaggerated and self-aware right from the first scene that parodies the classic Dracula. Mom and Dad sees him bathe in his own eccentricity and flex his physical comedy muscles. These horror roles feel authoritative and commanding but also lean into humor.

Longlegs could not be further from what Cage has done before. The aforementioned roles highlight how Cage is known for leaving everything he has in a movie, he fully commits to a role. Longlegs shows that commitment in a totally new light. Cage’s take on the serial killer is more reserved and inverted. He still manages to fully embody the character, but the intention is very difficult to read. Unlike other roles, the extremity of his performance doesn’t show a hint of satire and that is what makes it so unexpected and upsetting. The full effect of his performance can be felt in his confrontation with Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) in the integration room. His line delivery is all very ominous and sincere. The speech doesn’t feel authoritative, instead, he feels akin to a harbinger and a symbol of danger. There is a mania to his soliloquy and there is nothing funny about it at all, even when he starts singing "Happy Birthday" in a jovial, bouncy manner.

Osgood Perkins Revealed the Character of Longlegs Came Way Before the Movie

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There is a reason that Longlegs feels at a different speed to the rest of the movie. Osgood Perkins conceptualized the character long before the movie, and he was in the back of his mind for some time. Speaking to HuffPost he explained that “[Longlegs] was a character he had tried to fit into other projects that I had worked on.” When he decided to make a serial killer procedural, he slotted Longlegs in. He implied Longlegs as a character almost volunteered himself to be in the movie, outlining that “in your drawer of ideas, one of them says, ‘put me in coach’, and in goes Longlegs.”

This explains why Longlegs feels so jolting — he doesn’t quite belong in the subgenre. He is this inexplicable entity with no real satisfying explanation which is so far from the usual conclusion of the movies within the subgenre where the killer feels fully explained. Longlegs started as an idea and was molded around the movie, leaving gaps for the audience to fill in. That’s what’s so scary about Longlegs, the true extent of his trauma is never truly explored, how he became the figure we see in the movie, whether he has always been this way. His motivation is clear, but the nuances of that motivation are hazy. It is a new interpretation of the serial killer who normally acts as the antagonist in procedural horror movies. Nicolas Cage uses what the audience knows about serial killer movies and subverts it through his disturbing portrayal. It is extreme even for Cage’s standards and that’s what makes it so memorable and unsettling.

Longlegs is in theaters now.

Get Tickets