Among Nicolas Cage's numerous roles in absurd horror films, Mom and Dad stands high above the rest as not only one of the beloved actor's most ridiculous movies but also one of his most disturbing. Released in 2017 and originating from the twisted mind of Brian Taylor (the same filmmaker behind the Crank films, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man), Mom and Dad showcases a wholly unique apocalyptic scenario. At the center of this conflict is the Ryan family, who become one of the many victims of a deadly pathogen that is sweeping the nation.

The title of "horror comedy" will likely lead many to assume Mom and Dad is an absurdist romp with darkly comedic qualities. However, the film is actually much more effective in its disturbing subject matter rather than its humorous asides. There are certainly funny moments throughout, such as Nicolas Cage destroying a pool table while singing the hokey pokey, but the mere concept of parents going berserk and murdering their children is genuinely horrifying. It's a tricky subject that makes for one of Cage's most unsettling and overlooked horror films, yet Mom and Dad effectively tackles its premise in a way that simultaneously comes across as tasteful and disturbing.

What Is 'Mom and Dad' About?

Mom and Dad's surreal and sadistic horror storyline follows the Ryan family. They consist of the eccentric father Brent (Cage), the stressed-out mother Kendall (Selma Blair), the rebellious teenager Carly (Anne Winters), and the young son Josh (Zackary Arthur). The day starts out like any other for the family, with Brent going to work, Kendall going to visit her pregnant sister, and Josh staying at home with the housekeeper and her daughter. However, things take a turn for the worse when Josh witnesses his housekeeper murder her daughter without a second thought.

Carly notices this as well when she sees a horde of parents invade her school, watches her best friend get strangled by her own mother, and discovers her boyfriend Damon (Robert T. Cunningham) was almost killed by his father. She gets back home to protect Josh, but it isn't long before Brent and Kendall get back and become consumed by the contagion themselves. What comes next is a claustrophobic survival story where the kids fend off their homicidal parents, and that's all before Brent's parents are supposed to come to dinner.

Nicolas Cage Is the Source of Most of 'Mom and Dad's Comedy

How do you make a father who is trying to murder his own children likable and entertaining? Simple — you cast Nicolas Cage. Cage once described Mom and Dad as one of his favorite movies to make, and while he's always been known as an actor who commits to even the smallest of parts, it's abundantly clear he had a fun time making the film. Not only does Cage's eccentric villain deliver the profanity-laced rants that the actor is so well-known for, but he also has several opportunities to flex his propensity for physical comedy.

One of the funniest things about Brent as a character is that he clearly had an eccentric attitude long before the mysterious pandemic turned him into a would-be murderer. While he still very much loves his kids and family, Brent is clearly in the middle of a midlife crisis, as evidenced by his buying a handgun without telling his wife and the elaborate pool table he's been building in the basement. There's also a wonderfully weird flashback sequence where Brent has a conversation with Josh, and while he curses up a storm in front of his son, it's also coming from a place of love.

Once Brent snaps in Mom and Dad, this is when Nicolas Cage really gets to have some fun. Easily the most iconic moment from him in the entire movie is his first major confrontation with the kids, when he, for lack of a better term, smacks the soul out of Damon. It is honest to goodness one of the best slaps in the history of cinema. The elegant hand placement, the powerful breath-in, and the immaculate slap itself make it one for the record books. Brent's mundane couple squabbling with Kendall (who Selma Blair also portrays to excellent effect) makes their reign feel both more nonchalant and more terrifying. Brent's battle with his own parents (played by Lance Henriksen and Marilyn Dodds Frank) is also packed with comedic gold.

'Mom and Dad' is Genuinely Scary When it Wants to be

The first victim of Mom and Dad is a literal infant at the start of the film, which is a fairly intense way to set up the horrific cataclysm about to unfold. The camera cuts right before the death takes place, but an even more visceral one occurs off-screen with the housekeeper's killing of her own child. Despite not seeing any of it, the sounds of blood-curdling screams from the daughter are enough to send shivers down one's spine. The housekeeper killing is a prime example of the value of "show don't tell". By trusting the audience to use their imagination for how a scene looks, it ends up being far more disturbing than a graphic sequence with blood and gore. Not to mention, actually witnessing a child being brutally killed on-screen would be pretty extreme for even the darkest of horror films.

Circling back to Nicolas Cage, his character of Brent really is a tragic figure at the end of the day. While he has his vices and is frustrated with his current situation, his love for his kids prior to the world-ending events of the film was genuine. Against his own will, he turns into the stuff of his kids' nightmares, essentially becoming the sum of all of his worst vices. The film even ends on a fairly tragic note with its infamously ambiguous ending, as we may never know if Brent and his wife were ever able to escape the endless loop of violence that they have found themselves in.

