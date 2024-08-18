How does one even begin to engage with a filmography that’s as wild, extensive, and varied as Nicolas Cage’s? He’s been acting since the early 1980s, and hasn’t ever slowed down, really. He’s had his periods of ups and downs (there are plenty of Nicolas Cage movies from the 2010s, for example, that are best avoided), but what’s admirable about Cage is his commitment to all sorts of roles, and his willingness to push himself as an actor.

There may be bad Nicolas Cage movies, but there are very few bad or uninteresting Nicolas Cage performances. Regardless, those duds aren’t worth looking at right now. What follows is a celebration of Cage at his very best; times when he was fantastic and the rest of the movie around him was, too. There are too many honorable mentions to, well, mention, but one omission worth highlighting is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Some might argue that one's the best movie Cage has ever been involved with, but his role is fairly small, and it’s a voice-only performance; below, only live-action movies will be highlighted.

10 'The Rock' (1996)

Director: Michael Bay

Appearing alongside Sean Connery and Ed Harris, both at or near their respective bests, Nicolas Cage is in good company as far as the cast goes for The Rock. It’s also a gleefully fun movie when judged from a technical perspective, being arguably the best Michael Bay has ever made; a film that fully commits to the ridiculous premise that involves a prisoner helping the FBI infiltrate Alcatraz Island.

There’s a great deal of action, all of it bombastic, and the stakes don’t get much higher, even by action movie standards (thanks to Harris’s character threatening to launch devastating chemical weapon attacks from the island in question). There were a decent number of Nicolas Cage-led action movies around this time, and The Rock is one of the best… though a certain soon-to-be-mentioned film from 1997 arguably tops it.

9 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans' (2009)

Director: Werner Herzog

Image via First Look Studios

Though it sounds like it might be a sequel to a memorable yet disturbing Harvey Keitel movie, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans is really its own thing; a very different Bad Lieutenant movie to that 1992 release. It’s a film that’s just as bizarre and in-your-face as you'd expect something directed by Werner Herzog with Nicolas Cage in the lead role to be.

It also might make you wish the two collaborated more, because there are few crime/drama films centered on police officers that get this surreal, unusual, and darkly funny. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans sees Nicolas Cage at his most uncaged, and though the movie is a lot to handle as a result, it’s quite the ride, and worth taking at least once for anyone who’s a fan of the star and/or director.

8 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Image via RLJE Films

Mandy unfolds slowly, building tension and a sense of unease throughout a rather subdued first half that gives way to chaos, carnage, and general madness in the second half. It’s a film about a couple who have their peaceful existence destroyed abruptly one day, catapulting Nicolas Cage – playing an initially peaceful man named Red – into a quest for bloody vengeance.

It’s easy to call Mandy weird and potentially not for everyone, but the places it goes to and the punches it refuses to pull make it stand out and stick in one’s mind long after it finishes. The two halves of the film also do an excellent job of showcasing Nicolas Cage’s immense range within a two-hour runtime, given how subtle his performance is early on, and how wild/explosive it is throughout the film’s second half.

7 'Red Rock West' (1993)

Director: John Dahl

Image via Roxie Releasing

A film that can be counted among Nicolas Cage’s most underrated and overlooked, Red Rock West (not to be confused with The Rock, released three years later) is a surprisingly great neo-noir film. It follows Cage’s character crossing paths with the wrong person and taking money from them, which is never a good idea for any protagonist of either a film noir or neo-noir movie.

Especially frightening for Nicolas Cage’s character is the fact that the enemy he made is played by the reliably explosive Dennis Hopper, who’s always great whenever he’s playing an antagonist; the dude was kind of born for it. Though it’s not a particularly Lynchian film, it is also interesting how the three leads here all collaborated with David Lynch at one point; Cage in Wild at Heart, Hopper in Blue Velvet, and Lara Flynn Boyle in Twin Peaks.

6 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Director: Joel Coen

image via 20th Century Fox

Nicolas Cage had been in his fair share of solid movies before Raising Arizona, but when taking his overall body of work into account, it was a fairly early indication of his immense talent. It’s also one of the funniest, zaniest, and earliest films by the Coen Brothers, with a plot that follows the chaos that unfolds after a childless couple kidnaps a baby; one from a group of quintuplets.

Raising Arizona starts pretty strange and then devolves further and further into increasingly wild territory, feeling like a live-action cartoon at certain points (in a good way, of course). Cage’s energy and physicality are perfectly suited to such a film, but he’s far from the only great actor doing great work here, with Holly Hunter and John Goodman also being excellent.

5 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Director: Mike Figgis

Image via MGM

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum to Raising Arizona, Leaving Las Vegas is about as bleak as dramas come, and still stands as arguably Nicolas Cage’s grimmest film. It’s also the one he won an Oscar for being in, and so it goes without saying that his performance is remarkable. Anyone who only knows Cage for his more meme-heavy moments ought to make checking out this one a priority, really. It’s surprising how powerful and dark it is.

But Leaving Las Vegas has to be, as it tackles alcohol addiction and one man’s self-destructive urge to drink himself into oblivion, never messing around or sugarcoating things in the process. It’s an undeniably grim film, but also a well-made and well-written one that ultimately excels because of the Nicolas Cage performance at its center.

4 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999)

Director: Martin Scorsese