As the nephew of famous director Francis Ford Coppala, Nicolas Cage became enamored with movies at an early age and attended UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. In the years since his feature debut in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Cage has become one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. From big-budget action blockbusters to zany comedies and everything in between, his dynamic delivery and expressive face have captivated audiences for more than five decades.

Cage's acting career fell into a bit of a lull after the peak of his over-the-top action vehicles of the late '90s. Unwilling to give up, he took several lesser roles and was labeled by many as a "paycheck actor." Nevertheless, Cage's tenacity and talent were unstoppable, and if the reviews of his latest venture, Longlegs, are anything to go by, his career has never been better. These are the amazing Nicolas Cage's most rewatchable movies, enjoyable efforts that cement him as one of the business' most interesting performers.

10 'It Could Happen to You' (1994)

Directed by Andrew Bergman

It Could Happen to You is a fairy tale story about a kind-hearted cop named Charlie (Cage) who, in lieu of a tip, offers to split his potential lotto winnings with a down-on-her-luck waitress, Yvonne (Bridget Fonda). When the ticket turns into a $4 million payday, Charlie is a man of his word, but his wife Muriel (Rosie Perez) is furious. Jealous of Charlie and Yvonne's blossoming friendship, the money-obsessed Muriel files for divorce and sues for the entire $4 million, claiming the ticket was hers.

Other than Cage and Fonda's authentic and touching performances, the thing that makes this a great movie is that it's based on a true story. There really was a New York cop called Robert Cunningham, who split his $6 million lottery win with waitress Phyllis Penzo after she helped pick the winning numbers. However, in real life, Cunningham and Penzo remained happily married to their partners. True or not, It Could Happen to You is one of those feel-good, heart-warming movies that helps restore a person's faith in humanity.

9 'Ghost Rider' (2007)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

The story of Ghost Rider begins with a young Johnny Blaze (Matt Long) who, in a desperate attempt to save his father from a fatal illness, sells his soul to the devil. His dad dies anyway, but the Devil Mephisto (Peter Fonda) considers their contract fulfilled and tells a now immortal Blaze to await his return and forget friends, family and love. Years later, Blaze (Cage), now a famous death-defying motorcyclist, runs into his old girlfriend Roxanne (Eva Mendes) and realizes he wants her back. Mephisto agrees to release Blaze from his contract if he becomes the Ghost Rider and defeats his evil son, Blackheart, who wants to possess a thousand evil souls and unleash hell on Earth.

Ghost Rider didn't get a great reception from critics but is far from being one of Nicolas Cage's worst movies. His performance is extremely compelling, as is the age-old story of the tortured hero defeating the villain and getting the girl, ultimately sacrificing his happiness for his responsibility to the safety of humanity. The Ghost Rider is the perfect character for Cage's larger-than-life style, and the actor makes the most out of every second on screen.

8 'City of Angels' (1998)

Directed by Brad Silberling

City of Angels is a beautiful romantic fantasy film that tells the story of angel Seth (Cage), who falls in love with a mortal doctor, Maggie Rice (Meg Ryan), and wants to become human so he can be with her. Under the guidance of former angel Nathaniel Messinger (Dennis Franz), Seth takes a literal fall and begins the human experience. Unfortunately for him, that means, along with the joy and pleasure, he has to suffer all the pain and anguish.

The emotional roller coaster the two of them ride is something anyone who has experienced love and loss can relate to.

Loosely based on Wim Wenders' 1987 film Wings of Desire, City of Angels is a much easier watch than the moody, noir original. Cage and Ryan's on-screen chemistry comes across as utterly authentic, and the emotional roller coaster the two of them ride is something anyone who has experienced love and loss can relate to. City of Angels is a memorable and meaningful heart-wrenching movie -- tissues at the ready.

7 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Raising Arizona tells the funny and touching tale of a petty criminal, H.I. McDunnough (Cage), and a police officer, Edwina (Holly Hunter), who fall in love and get married. Edwina is keen to start a family but gets the devastating news she's infertile, and adoption is out of the window because of H.I.'s shady past. So the couple decides to steal one of the quintuplets of local business magnate Nathan Arizona (Trey Wilson) and his wife. When the toddler's abduction, along with a $10,000 reward, hits the headlines, all hell breaks loose.

This comedy caper, created by one of the best sibling director teams in the business, is a testament to Cage's versatility. His portrayal of "poor white trash," while a bit stereotypical, is genuine rather than derogatory. Viewers can't fail to be charmed by this dopey delinquent trying in vain to turn his life around, turning Raising Arizona into a must-see for fans of Cage and the Coens.

6 'Con Air' (1997)

Directed by Simon West

Imprisoned for unintentionally killing a guy in a bar fight while defending his wife's honor, Cameron Poe (Cage) is finally getting released and hitches a ride aboard a JPATS aircraft. A gang of ruthless convicts led by Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom (John Malkovich) hijack the flight and attempt a break to freedom. Loyal to his army ranger roots, Poe works in cahoots with U.S. Marshall Vince Larkin (John Cusack) to foil Grissom's plan.

Cage's memorable performance in Con Air is supported by a fantastic ensemble cast which, along with Malkovich, includes Steve Buscemi as mass murderer Garland Greene and Danny Trejo as serial rapist Johnny 23. The exhilarating action and character conflicts make this one of Simon West's best movies to date. Not to mention the delicious definition of irony thrown out by Buscemi's character, "a bunch of idiots dancing on a plane to a song made famous by a band that died in a plane crash."

5 'National Treasure' (2004)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Historian Ben Gates (Cage) and his sidekick Riley (Justin Bartha) are hunting dates back to the time of the Knight's Templar. With financial assistance from entrepreneur Ian Howe (Sean Bean), they follow a trail of clues that leads to the Declaration of Independence. With no way to access the heavily guarded artifact, Ben is resigned to giving up, but a more-mercenary Howe plans to steal the document. In his efforts to stop Howe, Ben falls in with Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the curator of the archives, and they team up to solve the remaining clues and get to the treasure first.

Reminiscent of the earlier Indiana Jones movies, National Treasure is a true delight of a movie. Cage's performance as Gates pits him as one of the best adventurers in movies, embracing the character's more bookish and tempered approach. Unlike other Disney films that can feel a little juvenile, National Treasure offers a great mix of entertainment and education as viewers follow along, unraveling clues hidden in the depths of history.

4 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Adapted from the semi-autobiographical novel by John O'Brien, Leaving Las Vegas tells the poignant and tragic story of screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Cage), who is intent on drinking himself to destruction. On his final binge in Las Vegas, Ben meets a beautiful prostitute named Sera (Elisabeth Shue), and they form an unconventional bond. At first, Sera accepts Ben's alcoholism because her life choices aren't exactly exemplary, but as his health worsens, she refuses to stand idly by, putting a barrier between them.

Shockingly, Cage was never paid for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, even though it earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The work is its own reward, as Cage's exceptional performance thrust him firmly onto the A-list. While the film touches on some taboo subjects, it's ultimately about a couple of lost souls finding each other, and however bitter their love story, it's one worth watching over again.

3 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

After geeky comic book fan Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his friend are robbed, he decides he's going to fight crime and orders a make-shift super suit off the Internet. After a series of misadventures, Kick-Ass becomes an internet sensation and draws the attention of Damon Macready (Cage) and his daughter Mindy (Chloë Grace Moretz). The Macready's are no strangers to the vigilante world, having already adopted the personas Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, while tracking crime boss Frank D'Amico (Mark Strong).

Cage's role as Big Daddy ranks among the best superhero movie castings; he's loud, intense, and with style to spare. Furthermore, Kick-Ass is such a watchable movie because none of the main characters are actual superheroes but ordinary folks trying to make their small part of the world a little better. Their ridiculous and often downright dangerous antics are all the funnier because they are prone to actual harm.