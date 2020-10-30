Nicolas Cage Battles Demonic Animatronics in Teaser Trailer for ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

While it’s not arriving super soon, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Willy’s Wonderland has been released online as a bit of a pre-Halloween treat. The film stars Nicolas Cage as a quiet drifter who’s tricked into a janitorial job at the condemned theme park Willy’s Wonderland, where he ends up fighting for his own survival against demonic animatronics. It’s essentially a really twisted horror video game starring Nicolas Cage, but instead of having to fight ourselves we get to sit back and enjoy from afar.

The teaser trailer is incredibly brief, but enticing nonetheless. There’s blood and goofy grins aplenty, and while Cage doesn’t say anything, I’m eager to see what kind of performance he turns in here As Collider’s own Vinnie Mancuso can attest, Cage is a singular talent, and each performance he gives is its own special gift.

Willy’s Wonderland is but one of a number of intriguing upcoming Nicolas Cage projects, which also includes the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which Cage will star as an exaggerated version of himself. The Oscar-winner is also in line to play Joe Exotic in a limited series TV project.

For now, check out the Willy’s Wonderland trailer below. Directed by Kevin Lewis, the film also stars Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. Willy’s Wonderland will be released in theaters, VOD, and cable in 2021.