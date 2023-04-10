Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of grooming and sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult are set to enrapture the world of horror-comedy later this month with Renfield, the anticipated reimagining of the classic Dracula character. The collaboration between the two famous actors is already expected to be one of the funniest and goriest movies of the year, but did you know that this isn't the first time Cage and Hoult have worked together? That honor goes to The Weather Man (2005) - a wonderfully awkward and remarkably underrated slice-of-life dark comedy from future Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy director, Gore Verbinski.

What Is 'The Weather Man' About?

Effectively functioning as a much less violent version of Taxi Driver (1976) and Joker (2019), The Weather Man sees Nicolas Cage portray the aptly named David Spritz - a Chicago weather forecaster with bigger problems in his own life than predicting storms. David is currently going through an immensely messy divorce, is practically estranged from his two children, and feels he's continuously failing to live up to the expectations of his terminally ill father. While his personal life is in shambles, David's professional life is another story entirely, as he's a stellar and confident weather forecaster whose even being considered for a network television position. However, David has to consistently deal with infuriating questions from people on the street and gets random pieces of fast food thrown at him for no reason. What follows is a firsthand account of the "American Dream," focusing both on the system's aspirational highs and the crushing reality behind such an idea.

There are quite a few interesting comparisons to make between Renfield and The Weather Man. Both are comedies with a dark sense of humor, albeit there is a pretty big discrepancy in the levels of blood and violence, and both focus on a complicated relationship between Nicolas Cage's and Nicholas Hoult's characters. The latter becomes the clear divider between the two films, however, as where Renfield details the toxic relationship between a vampire lord and his familiar, The Weather Man shows how the lack of any sort of paternal relationship can lead to permanent estrangement.

David Spritz Is Leading an Unhappy and Stressful Life

David Spritz is far from happy at the start of The Weather Man. He's separated from his wife, Noreen (Hope Davis), he's losing his attachment to his growing daughter, Shelly (Gemmenne de la Peña), as well as his teenage son, Mike (Nicholas Hoult), and his father, Robert (Michael Caine), has been diagnosed with terminal lymphoma. Couple all of that personal trauma with getting harassed by strangers both well-meaning and childish and you have yourself a pretty unhappy man. Thankfully, David does find some solace in his job as a weather forecaster, but even that has its caveats as his lack of a meteorology degree has led to a pretty serious case of imposter syndrome.

Throughout the course of the film, David tries to repair many of the ties he has severed with his family, all with ultimately less-than-stellar results. David agrees to go to couples therapy with Noreen to see if there is a chance between them but ultimately succumbs to his own curiosity when he reads a note she wrote about him that he wasn't supposed to. Then, David also tries to connect with his teenage daughter by digging up an old passion of trying out archery but quickly sees that she's not interested in childish bows and arrows anymore. Finally, David also is doing his best to be a responsible son for his dad, not realizing that his father is far more worried about his son's well-being than he is disappointed in his career aspirations. Add in David's prospects of becoming a national weatherperson, and you have enough stress to last an entire lifetime, but things get even worse for David when he realizes that he has neglected another massively important person in his life - his son, Mike.

Mike's Dark Encounter Goes Unnoticed by His Father

Of all the key family members in The Weather Man, Mike almost certainly has the least screen time, but this feels like a deliberate decision on behalf of director Gore Verbinski and writer Steve Conrad. That's because the film is primarily told through the eyes of David, so Mike's general absence further illustrates how detached from his father's life he's become. We do still get to see what Mike has been up to in his life, and unfortunately for him, much of it involves a predatory school counselor named Don (Gil Bellows).

Mike first meets Don at a local retail store, knowing him already from school. Don offers to buy Mike a jacket he wants, but what seems to be a harmless, kind jester at first proves to be something much more sinister. Following a trip to a movie theater and a dinner where the counselor convinces the still underage teenager to take suggestive photos, it becomes abundantly clear that Don has illegal intentions for Mike. This all comes to fruition when Don makes a direct advance on Mike, and while David's son is thankfully able to fend off the attempted molester, Don retaliates by accusing Mike of trying to steal his wallet.

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Form a Palpable Bond With Limited Screen Time

Steve sees through the lie and quickly realizes that he wasn't there for his son when he needed him most, the most powerless position that any parent in a similar situation would feel. Feeling he has nothing left to lose at this point, Steve gets into a physical confrontation with Don, where he beats the predator and tells him to come clean about what really happened and that he's "a fucking asshole." Whether Don actually admits to his crimes isn't known, but Steve proudly tells his son what he did to the counselor when he goes to get them some fast food. It's arguably the most important sequence in the film, and not just because David is now eating the fast food that he was being pelted with in various other scenes in the movie. Here, we get to see a father try his damnedest to repair his relationship with his son. Perhaps it really is too little too late and Mike sees this as another empty promise from his dad, or maybe it's the first step towards a better relationship and a stronger family bond.

Despite the two not having as much screen time in The Weather Man, they form a powerful and believable bond as father and son. We'll find out if they replicate this 18 years later (and in much spookier circumstances) when Renfield arrives exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 14th, 2023.