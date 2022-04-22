If you've yet to see the Nic Cage-starring Nic Cage movie about all things Nic Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, spoiler alert: there's a scene in which, yep, Cage and Pedro Pascal — the latter playing an entirely original character, and not a facsimile of himself, despite his own Cage fandom — sit down and watch Paddington 2. Usually it'd be annoying if a script so obviously has one eye on Film Twitter, but in the context of Unbearable Weight's meta-thon, it gets a pass.

Now, a reporter from IGN has asked the question we've all been dying to know the answer to since we saw it: did Nic Cage ever actually watch Paddington 2, and what did he actually think? (Bless you, reporter, for asking the real, hard-hitting questions.) It turns out yes, he has seen the movie. He thought Hugh Grant was wonderful. "It's very emotional, very funny," he said. He's just like us!

Here's what The Cage said about The Pads, in full:

"Did not know the movie, had not seen the movie, but subsequently did see the movie, and yes, I am a fan. I thought Hugh Grant was marvelous in the movie, I think it's a great movie, it's very emotional, it's very funny."

RELATED: 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Red Band Trailer Reveals Even More of Nicolas Cage Being ... Well, Nic Cage

Interestingly enough, we're still not sure whether Nic Cage has seen his own movie, having told us last year that he would refuse to watch Unbearable Weight for how uncomfortable an experience it would be for him. In the interview back in September, he said:

"It’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play [Gormican]’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me. Because he kept pushing me in that direction. I said 'Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.' But he said, 'well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage.' I said, 'okay, okay. Let’s go, man. I’ll do what you want.' I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it."

Maybe one day we'll get The Un-Bear-able Weight of Massive Talent, in which Paddington plays himself as a washed-up actor scrimping for marmalade, and ends up watching Face/Off with his own super fan (read: me)... one day.

The film also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directs from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. It is produced by Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is in theaters now.

'Crimes of the Future': David Cronenberg's First Movie in a Decade Gets Release Date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (282 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe